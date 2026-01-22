Before You Throw Out Wood Ashes, Try This Icy Driveway Trick

If you heat your home with a wood-burning stove or fireplace, don't just throw away your ashes! There are numerous ways you can reuse the wood ash. And if you live in a colder climate — which, if you're heating with wood, you probably do — you need to try this old-school de-icing technique.

Using wood ash as a natural de-icer is not only effective but far more environmentally friendly than using something like rock salt, which you should think twice about using due to its corrosive nature. By comparison, wood ash provides excellent traction when sprinkled liberally over packed ice or snow. It sticks like glue to the ice and snow, creating that necessary layer that will help keep you from tripping or slipping as you go about your business.

The one main downside to using wood ash as a method of de-icing is that you need to produce a good amount to use it effectively. Of course, if you are using a wood-burning stove to heat your home and generating a lot of wood ash, this isn't a problem. However, if you're only using your wood stove as a supplement to your primary heating source, or just using a fireplace occasionally throughout the season, you are not going to generate enough ash to make this worthwhile. One user on a Hearth.com forum commented that he needed 30 gallons of ash to cover 50 feet of driveway, so you need a lot to make this viable.