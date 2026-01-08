Don't Throw Away Your Wood Ashes: These 16 Plants Will Thank You

If you have an outdoor fire pit you love to use, you probably have a fair bit of wood ash leftover. It may not look like much, but those ashes can actually be helpful for your garden when used correctly. As long as you're burning wood that hasn't been exposed to any chemicals, wood ash is generally considered a safe and effective fertilizer. It can add potassium to the soil, raise the soil's pH, and even improve drainage. Fall and spring are the best times to apply wood ash to your garden, as long as you don't have any germinating seeds which could be harmed by it.

While many plants love wood ash, such as phlox, hollyhock, and honey locust, there are a few exceptions to be aware of. Since wood ash raises the pH, making it more alkaline, you should be careful when using it near plants that love acidic soil. Unless your soil is too acidic even for your blueberries and rhododendrons, only apply wood ash near plants that prefer neutral or alkaline soils. A soil pH test will also help you determine if wood ash is too alkaline for your soil. You can always compost your wood ash first and use the compost in your garden if you can't apply it to your soil directly. If you're also composting acidic scraps like coffee grounds, the wood ash can help balance everything out and give your compost a nice, neutral pH.