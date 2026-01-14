The Often-Returned Costco Kitchen Item You'll Want To Think Twice About Buying

Investing in new kitchen appliances is a big decision with a hefty price tag, and while Costco often offers its members good prices on big-ticket items, it might not always be worth it. Surprisingly, refrigerators purchased from Costco are returned fairly often. Though this phenomenon may have more to do with the brands and models of refrigerators Costco sells rather than the membership-exclusive retailer itself, you might want to put a little extra thought into buying a fridge from them. While there are many highly reviewed Costco home items that are worth buying, refrigerators sadly aren't one of them.

Of the big refrigerator brands Costco sells, Samsung and LG are at the top of the list. Unfortunately, many reviews on various refrigerators from these brands on Costco's website mention having to return the appliance or other issues with them. Costco's return policy is typically fairly relaxed for most items, but kitchen appliances are one of the exceptions. When purchasing a refrigerator from Costco, you only have 90 days to return it if you're dissatisfied. Some reviewers complained that their fridge problems only occurred after this window, forcing them to deal directly with the manufacturers rather than Costco. Before deciding on a specific appliance or where to buy it, you'll want to consider the best refrigerator brands for an appliance that you can rely on.