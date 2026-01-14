The Often-Returned Costco Kitchen Item You'll Want To Think Twice About Buying
Investing in new kitchen appliances is a big decision with a hefty price tag, and while Costco often offers its members good prices on big-ticket items, it might not always be worth it. Surprisingly, refrigerators purchased from Costco are returned fairly often. Though this phenomenon may have more to do with the brands and models of refrigerators Costco sells rather than the membership-exclusive retailer itself, you might want to put a little extra thought into buying a fridge from them. While there are many highly reviewed Costco home items that are worth buying, refrigerators sadly aren't one of them.
Of the big refrigerator brands Costco sells, Samsung and LG are at the top of the list. Unfortunately, many reviews on various refrigerators from these brands on Costco's website mention having to return the appliance or other issues with them. Costco's return policy is typically fairly relaxed for most items, but kitchen appliances are one of the exceptions. When purchasing a refrigerator from Costco, you only have 90 days to return it if you're dissatisfied. Some reviewers complained that their fridge problems only occurred after this window, forcing them to deal directly with the manufacturers rather than Costco. Before deciding on a specific appliance or where to buy it, you'll want to consider the best refrigerator brands for an appliance that you can rely on.
Why Costco refrigerators are frequently returned
Costco can be a great place to find deals on all kinds of home and kitchen items, but several of the LG and Samsung refrigerators they sell seem to have issues regulating the temperature inside the appliance, with reviewers saying to think twice before buying these popular refrigerator brands. Others mentioned problems with leaking water dispensers or that the water from the fridge had a bad flavor. Even some of Costco's other refrigerators, such as some models from GE, have comments about having to return the appliance or wishing it could be returned due to malfunctioning.
Another factor to consider when thinking about buying a fridge from Costco is the delivery system. While many of the reviews on Costco's website discuss quality issues with the fridge itself, others complain of the third-party delivery system being unpredictable or that they wouldn't connect the refrigerator to the water line. Since Costco contracts another company to deliver their fridges, appliances sometimes arrive dented or with complicated installations. While Costco's website outlines what comes with delivery and installation, it's important to keep in mind that another company will likely be dropping off your new refrigerator. If you don't want to go through the hassle of possibly having to return a large, expensive fridge, you may want to shop somewhere other than Costco.