The Old-School Dishwasher Habit It's Time To Ditch

There are times being a Tetris master is a good thing, like packing up the car for a road trip. But when it comes to the dishwasher? Not so much. Since dishwashers utilize electricity, it makes sense to want to fit as many cups, plates, and pieces of cookware onto the racks. In fact, you might have grown up doing it this way! However, overloading the dishwasher can actually lead to negative consequences.

About 75% of households in the U.S. own a dishwasher. Many aren't using theirs efficiently, though. Despite any habits you might have learned from your parents, when you overpack dishes into the appliance, they don't come out as clean as they should. This is because the soapy water isn't able to circulate around the machine properly. In the end, you might have to rewash your dishes to eliminate leftover food residue, defeating the purpose of your efforts.

Loading your dishwasher wrong can cause bigger issues, too. If large dishes block the spray arms, which are essential components, it could end up damaging them. Overcrowding it also puts you at greater risk of having items break or possibly experiencing a leak. While you may be trying to cut corners with the old-school method, it's more demanding on the machine, and parts could start deteriorating. Needless to say, it's a common mistake that could be shortening its lifespan.