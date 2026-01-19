The Old-School Dishwasher Habit It's Time To Ditch
There are times being a Tetris master is a good thing, like packing up the car for a road trip. But when it comes to the dishwasher? Not so much. Since dishwashers utilize electricity, it makes sense to want to fit as many cups, plates, and pieces of cookware onto the racks. In fact, you might have grown up doing it this way! However, overloading the dishwasher can actually lead to negative consequences.
About 75% of households in the U.S. own a dishwasher. Many aren't using theirs efficiently, though. Despite any habits you might have learned from your parents, when you overpack dishes into the appliance, they don't come out as clean as they should. This is because the soapy water isn't able to circulate around the machine properly. In the end, you might have to rewash your dishes to eliminate leftover food residue, defeating the purpose of your efforts.
Loading your dishwasher wrong can cause bigger issues, too. If large dishes block the spray arms, which are essential components, it could end up damaging them. Overcrowding it also puts you at greater risk of having items break or possibly experiencing a leak. While you may be trying to cut corners with the old-school method, it's more demanding on the machine, and parts could start deteriorating. Needless to say, it's a common mistake that could be shortening its lifespan.
Easy tips for loading your dishwasher
It's not a bad idea to learn a variety of dishwasher hacks to make using your dishwasher easier. In the meantime, knowing how to load the appliance properly will help you achieve cleaner dishes and make it last longer. Start by scraping the leftover food off your dishes. You don't have to clean them entirely, though — let your dishwasher do its job. Load the items so that their dirty surfaces are positioned towards the machine's center. Don't overcrowd them, and instead keep them evenly spaced between the tines. Make sure all other items face the spray arms.
Another tip is to angle items like glasses, bowls, and other containers downwards. This will help them get clean and prevent water from collecting on their surfaces. It's also very important that you avoid obstructing the spray arms with anything so they're free to move. When it comes to the silverware, you don't want to overload it either! Mix up the pieces so that they don't accidentally nest. Place your knives facing downwards for safety, while other utensils can face upwards.
Quitting your old overloading habit might take getting used to. Yet, it's a fix your dishwasher needs for a more effective clean. How often you run the appliance will of course depend on your household's size, as well as other factors, such as hosting a dinner party. Just be mindful when loading it and the benefits should be worth it.