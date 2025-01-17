5 Ways You're Still Loading Your Dishwasher Wrong

The dishwasher might be one of the greatest time-saving appliances in your home, but it's not always as simple as tossing in dishes, pressing start, and walking away. In fact, many of us unknowingly make mistakes that can leave our dishes less than sparkling, even with the best dishwashers. From overcrowding the racks to misplacing utensils, these common dishwasher loading errors can have a big impact on how well it performs. And if you're unsure or using a new machine, it's always a good idea to consult the manufacturer's manual. This will help you understand any specific guidelines tailored to your dishwasher's unique design.

On a broader level, though, you might be wondering if there's truly a correct way to load your dishwasher — and the answer is a resounding yes! While dishwashers come in a variety of layouts, there are universal rules that ensure optimal performance and care for your dishes. Of the many common mistakes you might be making when loading your dishwasher, the more minor errors can leave your dishes less than clean ... but the worse ones will damage your appliance over time. So, let's dive into the most frequent mistakes and how to avoid them, so you can make the most of your dishwasher.