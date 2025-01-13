A Toothpick Is The Quick Fix Your Dishwasher Needs For A More Effective Clean

Keeping up on your household cleaning is an important part of ensuring your home runs efficiently and your living space is comfortably maintained. A big wrench in your clean and relaxing home vibe can be smelly, inefficient appliances — like your dishwasher. While there are many benefits to using a dishwasher, it's not without its pitfalls. That's right, we're calling out the dishwasher for its annoying habit of collecting stinky buildup. It's a common complaint among users, and there's nothing worse than opening up your dishwasher and getting blasted by a waft of hot, disgusting food smells.

There are some basic ways to clean your dishwasher to keep it smelling nice and working well, like removing large or hardened food particles and running a vinegar cycle, but there's one more game-changing cleaning hack you could be missing, and it all starts with a toothpick. That tiny piece of wood is your best friend when cleaning your dishwasher's neglected spray arms. The spray arms can often be the culprit of foul smells and inefficient cleaning. The toothpick is actually the perfect tool to clean your appliance's hard-to-reach pinholes.