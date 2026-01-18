8 Things To Avoid Cleaning With Baking Soda At All Costs

Baking soda is a natural, versatile ingredient that can do wonders all around the home. From cleaning microwave filters to scrubbing dirty bathroom floors — it makes you curious if there's anything baking soda can't accomplish. Turns out, there a quite a few! It's usually a go-to when it comes to baking, cleaning, and deodorizing. Not to mention, it's less expensive than many other products. Unfortunately, though, baking soda can do more harm than good if you use it for certain chores.

One of the reasons baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) is a cleaning wizard has to do with its abrasive texture. Yet, despite being mild, it can cause damage to various items and surfaces, including electronics and glass. For this reason (and others), it's a good idea to hesitate before grabbing a box — even if it seems like a jack of all trades. Read below to discover what you should refrain from cleaning with baking soda.