The Simple Trick That Makes Cleaning Your Microwave Filter A Breeze

Over-the-range microwaves are great for saving space, heating food, and even helping to ventilate your kitchen, but there may be an important cleaning step you're skipping. Depending on the type of ventilation your microwave has, you should be either cleaning or replacing your microwave's filter. Charcoal filters can't be cleaned and need to be replaced, but metallic grease filters must be cleaned. Most of the time, this is a simple process. All you need to do is remove the filter and give it a quick wash in soapy water. However, if it's been a while since you've cleaned it (or if you're just now learning it exists), the grease might be tougher than a short soak can handle. Luckily, there's an easy trick to getting rid of the grease without breaking your filter! All you need is a little bit of baking soda and some hot water.

Baking soda is a mildly abrasive alkaline substance, making it perfect for removing tough grease. It's great at dissolving kitchen grease while being gentle enough to avoid damaging your microwave's filter. Mix baking soda with water to form a paste, then remove the filter from your appliance and coat it in the paste. Let it sit for roughly 20 minutes, then wipe off the excess with a soft cloth and rinse the rest by soaking it in hot water. Heat helps to loosen the grease further, making this trick extra effective. Electronics and water don't mix, so remember to dry the filter completely before reattaching it.