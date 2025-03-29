Things You Should Never Do When Cleaning Hardwood Floors

Hardwood floors are beautiful, and they have certainly proven their worth over the years. Not only are these floors versatile when it comes to the sheer variety of home designs and architectural styles that they enhance, but they are constructed from environmentally sound material, since wood is a totally renewable material (and it even stores carbon!). There's also the fact that there are so many types of hardwood that floors can be made from, whether it's common domestic types like oak, maple, and hickory, or unique and rarer ones like Brazilian cherry.

There's just one thing all hardwood flooring types have in common: They always need to be taken care of properly. Performing the wrong viral cleaning hack can be disastrous, and even common errors, done repeatedly, can ruin your finish.

Let's go over the cleaning mistakes that you're more likely to be guilty of. Before we do, though, we should clarify that when we're talking about hardwood floors, we mean solid ones, not the manufactured "hardwood floors" that are actually a plywood-like product topped off with a hardwood veneer. The resin-based finishes and adhesives used on this product means that they can be treated totally differently than their solid wood cousin, and thus require different maintenance tips than the ones provided here. The same is true of softwood floors, such as pine, which also require different maintenance from hardwood.