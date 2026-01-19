Reuse Lids From Glass Jars To DIY Stunning Outdoor Decor You'll Love

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Seeking a new workplace icebreaker or a screen-free activity to try with kids? Ask the group to name creative ways to reuse jar lids. If TikTok's DIY community is any indication, the list grows longer by the day. Want to take the game to the next level? Challenge everyone to try a craft project from the brainstorm. You could make decor to enhance your home's interior — perhaps a jar-lid candle holder – or build something that brings joy to an outdoor space such as a garden or patio. One option for outside is a wind chime made from jar lids, twine, and a tin can. This project costs very little thanks to the budget-stretching powers of upcycling, and it offers a chance to express your tastes and creativity.

In addition to gathering lids, twine, and a can, round up a drill and weather-resistant paints in a variety of hues. The Shuttle Art 25-Color Outdoor Acrylic Paint Set is one of several multi-color assortments that resists fading when exposed to sun and rain. A can of primer will also come in handy, or you can swap in white waterproof paint if needed. For a basic yet cheery wind chime, start by drilling a hole in the center of the can's base. Make a ring of holes near its opening, too. You'll need one hole for each lid you'd like to hang. Prime the lids and the can's exterior. After the primer has dried, give the lids and can a few coats of paint. For a rainbow-inspired look, make each lid a different color. Then, use the holes and twine to suspend the lids from the can.