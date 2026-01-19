Reuse Lids From Glass Jars To DIY Stunning Outdoor Decor You'll Love
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Seeking a new workplace icebreaker or a screen-free activity to try with kids? Ask the group to name creative ways to reuse jar lids. If TikTok's DIY community is any indication, the list grows longer by the day. Want to take the game to the next level? Challenge everyone to try a craft project from the brainstorm. You could make decor to enhance your home's interior — perhaps a jar-lid candle holder – or build something that brings joy to an outdoor space such as a garden or patio. One option for outside is a wind chime made from jar lids, twine, and a tin can. This project costs very little thanks to the budget-stretching powers of upcycling, and it offers a chance to express your tastes and creativity.
In addition to gathering lids, twine, and a can, round up a drill and weather-resistant paints in a variety of hues. The Shuttle Art 25-Color Outdoor Acrylic Paint Set is one of several multi-color assortments that resists fading when exposed to sun and rain. A can of primer will also come in handy, or you can swap in white waterproof paint if needed. For a basic yet cheery wind chime, start by drilling a hole in the center of the can's base. Make a ring of holes near its opening, too. You'll need one hole for each lid you'd like to hang. Prime the lids and the can's exterior. After the primer has dried, give the lids and can a few coats of paint. For a rainbow-inspired look, make each lid a different color. Then, use the holes and twine to suspend the lids from the can.
Ways to customize your jar-lid wind chime
The number of ways to customize your wind chime rivals the number of ways to repurpose lids from jam jars and salsa containers. Don't have a can on hand? Use an old pot lid instead when building your wind chime. If you'd like to avoid drilling holes in the lid, attach small hooks to its edge with E6000 Craft Adhesive or another strong glue that's waterproof and suitable for a range of surfaces. If twine isn't your cup of tea, try another material that can handle the elements. Rust-resistant wire and fishing line are two possibilities. Or, reuse chains from old bracelets and necklaces. You might also hang other materials on the wind chime along with the lids — say, pieces of vintage silverware, which can add another sound to the mix when a breeze visits.
Jar lids can also double as small canvases for artistic expression. Take a cue from Georgia O'Keeffe and paint close-ups of flowers on the lids, or create whimsical portraits of woodland creatures inside the circles. If you want to embellish the can, use letter stencils and spray paint formulated for outdoor use. A nature-themed haiku could be a nice touch for your garden. Or, add the initials of a friend or loved one in fancy script and hang the wind chime on your porch. Decoupage, which involves sealing paper or fabric onto a surface, offers even more creative possibilities. After priming the can and lids, affix cut-out pictures or words with water-resistant adhesive. Then, weatherproof them with Mod Podge Spray Acrylic Sealer or a similar product.