Shoe Lover Shares Clever IKEA BILLY Bookcase Shoe Storage Idea: 'Wow, Good Idea'

The first step of this chic IKEA shoe storage hack is choosing your BILLY bookcase. You don't have to go classic white like u/thespoiltbratz did. For an extra $10 on top of the $79 cost of the white model, you can choose one of four other colors, including black oak, brown walnut, dark brown oak, and oak. One of the fun things about this simple shelf is its versatility, as IKEA allows you to add doors, windows, and even drawers to your design; some brave DIYers even paint their shelves. And these are just a few of the ways to make this project your own.

If you're not in the market to spend extra on doors or drawers, you can keep your sneakers out of view on the shelves using a curtain. Mount a tension rod at the top of the bookcase and choose a drape that matches your decor. If you want to add more protection for cheap, this smart Dollar Tree solution keeps shoes organized on a budget: Simply place the outlet's Plastic Stackable Drawers on the BILLY to separate your shoes. You can also add color and light to the interior of each shelf using contact paper and a string of LEDs. No more sneakers on the floor, and a gorgeous storage display — maybe those Reddit users are onto something with this one.