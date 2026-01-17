Shoe Lover Shares Clever IKEA BILLY Bookcase Shoe Storage Idea: 'Wow, Good Idea'
Shoes may be a necessary part of life, but that doesn't mean they need to clutter up your porch or closet. Finding innovative ways to store footwear while maintaining your chosen decor style is tricky, however. Fortunately, one shoe lover found a product that adds some extra storage in an aesthetically pleasing way: IKEA's BILLY bookshelf.
In a post on Reddit, user u/thespoiltbratz posted their take on a simple yet efficient way to display your favorite kicks: They lined up sneakers in pairs on each shelf of a white BILLY bookshelf, spacing them out in an arrangement that any footwear store would envy. Other users on the social media platform responded positively; one commenter even suggested that they "don't need those plastic cases" anymore, adding: "This is a good idea." One of the reasons this shoe storage solution works so well is that you can customize it to suit your style and footwear collection. It's so much more than just setting shoes on a shelf — it's an invitation to get creative by adding your own spin on a genius storage-and-style combo.
Breathing new life into your BILLY bookcase
The first step of this chic IKEA shoe storage hack is choosing your BILLY bookcase. You don't have to go classic white like u/thespoiltbratz did. For an extra $10 on top of the $79 cost of the white model, you can choose one of four other colors, including black oak, brown walnut, dark brown oak, and oak. One of the fun things about this simple shelf is its versatility, as IKEA allows you to add doors, windows, and even drawers to your design; some brave DIYers even paint their shelves. And these are just a few of the ways to make this project your own.
If you're not in the market to spend extra on doors or drawers, you can keep your sneakers out of view on the shelves using a curtain. Mount a tension rod at the top of the bookcase and choose a drape that matches your decor. If you want to add more protection for cheap, this smart Dollar Tree solution keeps shoes organized on a budget: Simply place the outlet's Plastic Stackable Drawers on the BILLY to separate your shoes. You can also add color and light to the interior of each shelf using contact paper and a string of LEDs. No more sneakers on the floor, and a gorgeous storage display — maybe those Reddit users are onto something with this one.