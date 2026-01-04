This Smart Dollar Tree Solution Keeps Shoes Perfectly Organized On A Budget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Shoes are one of those fashion staples there always seems to be more of than there is room to store them in. This comes as no surprise seeing as the average American owns between 12 and 19 pairs of shoes. Sure, there are racks and shelves you can purchase to tidy up your cupboards, but these can be costly. If you're looking for places to keep your kicks without overspending, there's a genius Dollar Tree hack your cluttered closet needs for extra shoe storage: stackable drawers. These plastic bins from Dollar Tree can be stacked and are only $6 each.
The plastic bins at Dollar Tree are the perfect spot to put sneakers, flats, and even heels. Measuring 12.5 inches long by 8.1 inches wide, they are just the right size for one pair of whatever footwear you need stored. A single container costs $6 each, with comparable products at other stores costing more than double the price. These shoe organizers are all about storing your kicks the smart way, and they leave plenty of room for customization.
Using your new Dollar Tree shoe storage
The only real trick to this discount storage find is what you put inside of them, and how you stack them. To bring this vision to life in your closet, stop at your local Dollar Tree and buy as many plastic stackable drawers as you've got pairs of shoes. Begin with the bottom row and work your way up, stacking the bins until you've got what appears to be a plastic chest of drawers. Since the containers are sold as singles, you can play with height. Make the stack on the left one taller than the next stack to the right, and so on, creating a staircase look. Use the top of each bin as a shelf to add an extra pair of kicks where you need them.
These plain plastic bins don't have to be boring. Grab yourself some CiCiwind peel-and-stick wallpaper or use painter's tape to block off portions of the containers you want clear and spray paint the rest. Add name tags for each drawer with a vinyl cutting machine like a Cricut, or by picking up some adhesive labels. The Jot chalkboard sticker assortment is fun for this purpose and super affordable, too. This is space-saving shoe storage for literally every home and shoe type. Get organized, save money, and personalize the look to suit your style.