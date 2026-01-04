This Smart Dollar Tree Solution Keeps Shoes Perfectly Organized On A Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shoes are one of those fashion staples there always seems to be more of than there is room to store them in. This comes as no surprise seeing as the average American owns between 12 and 19 pairs of shoes. Sure, there are racks and shelves you can purchase to tidy up your cupboards, but these can be costly. If you're looking for places to keep your kicks without overspending, there's a genius Dollar Tree hack your cluttered closet needs for extra shoe storage: stackable drawers. These plastic bins from Dollar Tree can be stacked and are only $6 each.

The plastic bins at Dollar Tree are the perfect spot to put sneakers, flats, and even heels. Measuring 12.5 inches long by 8.1 inches wide, they are just the right size for one pair of whatever footwear you need stored. A single container costs $6 each, with comparable products at other stores costing more than double the price. These shoe organizers are all about storing your kicks the smart way, and they leave plenty of room for customization.