DIY Hanging Storage For Stuffed Animals Using A Dollar Tree Laundry Staple
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Many parents feel like they're swimming in stuffed animals. It's a classic toy that's too cute not to collect, so kids can end up with a slew of them. Sure, little ones might love being surrounded by teddy bears, unicorns, and stuffed puppies. But when you're the parent trying to corral them, it's not always an easy task. Even some adults (who are still young at heart) might struggle finding places to keep all their plushies. One mom shared a clever Dollar Tree trick using one of their laundry bags.
The DIY involves creating your own stuffed animal hammock. If you haven't seen one before, it's a popular solution for parents who don't want their kids' beds covered in toys. It's essentially a storage net you hang on the wall that can be filled with plushies. Not only does it free up room, but it also makes the most of vertical space in an adorable way. You can purchase them online, such as this Corner Hanging Organizer for $14.99. A brilliant alternative is to use Dollar Tree's White Mesh Laundry Bag, which is only $1.25.
Before starting the project, it's a good idea to declutter any old toys that are no longer played with. Hopefully, though, they can go to new homes! Stuffed animals can help calm children's anxieties and make them feel secure, all while engaging their creative sides as well. Giving old stuffed animals away will undoubtedly help with organization — plus, it could bring another child joy.
Transform a laundry bag into the cutest toy hammock
@j3nni_97
For this DIY, you'll need one of Dollar Tree's 36- by 24-inch laundry bags, scissors, and hardware to secure it to the wall. TikTok user @j3nni_97 demonstrated making the organizer by cutting the bag apart. You can do the same by slicing the bag vertically, then using the mesh material to form a hammock. Attach the ends to opposite walls in a corner of the room with either nails or heavy-duty adhesive hooks. Overall, you want it to cradle the toys and keep them in place. Secure the material near the corner as well if needed — just like in other designs.
After you hang the homemade hammock up, it can be filled with stuffed animals. However, only add as many as it can safely hold. You also want to pick a safe height for the hammock so that your child can access it without climbing. If one hammock isn't enough, you could use multiple and create a tiered organizer. Make it extra fun by hanging a sign on the wall announcing the stuffed animals' new home. You could also incorporate a strand of battery-operated lights. It's a great solution for tidying up toys, especially if you're a fan of maximizing bedroom space. You've got to love that it's budget friendly, too.