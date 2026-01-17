DIY Hanging Storage For Stuffed Animals Using A Dollar Tree Laundry Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many parents feel like they're swimming in stuffed animals. It's a classic toy that's too cute not to collect, so kids can end up with a slew of them. Sure, little ones might love being surrounded by teddy bears, unicorns, and stuffed puppies. But when you're the parent trying to corral them, it's not always an easy task. Even some adults (who are still young at heart) might struggle finding places to keep all their plushies. One mom shared a clever Dollar Tree trick using one of their laundry bags.

The DIY involves creating your own stuffed animal hammock. If you haven't seen one before, it's a popular solution for parents who don't want their kids' beds covered in toys. It's essentially a storage net you hang on the wall that can be filled with plushies. Not only does it free up room, but it also makes the most of vertical space in an adorable way. You can purchase them online, such as this Corner Hanging Organizer for $14.99. A brilliant alternative is to use Dollar Tree's White Mesh Laundry Bag, which is only $1.25.

Before starting the project, it's a good idea to declutter any old toys that are no longer played with. Hopefully, though, they can go to new homes! Stuffed animals can help calm children's anxieties and make them feel secure, all while engaging their creative sides as well. Giving old stuffed animals away will undoubtedly help with organization — plus, it could bring another child joy.