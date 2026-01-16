The Calming Garden Trend That'll Be Shaping Every Outdoor Space This Spring

What do you want from your garden this spring? Is it the edible landscapes and bold colors that defined outdoor spaces in 2025? Or are you looking for something completely different? Maybe something a little more calming and soothing? Well, there's a trend that is shaping up to take over every outdoor space this spring that will help you transform your garden into an Eden of serenity.

According to Garden Media Group, your outdoor space is set to be your new escape. They said, "Amid climate anxiety and digital overload, the garden is becoming the place where chaos softens and possibility blooms." This is part of their "Lemonading" trend tracker, which showcases that one of the ways gardeners are choosing to make their gardens calming places is by using plants with very subdued color schemes. Much like the walls of a house, subdued colors in the garden will allow your nervous system to settle, thereby providing the space with a more calming effect.

This color scheme is partly based on the Japanese term "kusumi," which means a lack of luster or shine. In application for the garden, this means muted tones of gray, dull greens, shady blues, and tender neutrals. This is best applied to established outdoor spaces like patios, walkways, or even indoor greenhouse spaces. For these, use old school pottery and trellises to create an inviting, relaxed area. For in-ground planting, establishing a subdued color border along a stone path could be nothing short of serene. After all, as plant educator Paris Lalicata said in an interview with Better Homes & Gardens, "Plants can be a quiet catalyst for change."