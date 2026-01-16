The Calming Garden Trend That'll Be Shaping Every Outdoor Space This Spring
What do you want from your garden this spring? Is it the edible landscapes and bold colors that defined outdoor spaces in 2025? Or are you looking for something completely different? Maybe something a little more calming and soothing? Well, there's a trend that is shaping up to take over every outdoor space this spring that will help you transform your garden into an Eden of serenity.
According to Garden Media Group, your outdoor space is set to be your new escape. They said, "Amid climate anxiety and digital overload, the garden is becoming the place where chaos softens and possibility blooms." This is part of their "Lemonading" trend tracker, which showcases that one of the ways gardeners are choosing to make their gardens calming places is by using plants with very subdued color schemes. Much like the walls of a house, subdued colors in the garden will allow your nervous system to settle, thereby providing the space with a more calming effect.
This color scheme is partly based on the Japanese term "kusumi," which means a lack of luster or shine. In application for the garden, this means muted tones of gray, dull greens, shady blues, and tender neutrals. This is best applied to established outdoor spaces like patios, walkways, or even indoor greenhouse spaces. For these, use old school pottery and trellises to create an inviting, relaxed area. For in-ground planting, establishing a subdued color border along a stone path could be nothing short of serene. After all, as plant educator Paris Lalicata said in an interview with Better Homes & Gardens, "Plants can be a quiet catalyst for change."
Calm-colored plants for your garden
You can't really create a garden of subdued colors without having the right kinds of plants to create the atmosphere you're hoping for. Thankfully, there are a number of plants that already have soothing properties, such as lavender or certain varieties of lemon balm (Melissa officinalis), that meet the subdued color criteria as well. However, you have a wider range of options than you might think when it comes to more neutral-colored plants.
Hydrangeas, though they can come in some pretty vibrant shades depending on the acidity of your soil, also come in some very subdued cream and yellow colors. Hostas, with their wide, waxy green leaves, can also make for some exceptionally calming spaces. Other plants you could try include certain types of camellia, 'Pink Princess' philodendron (Philodendron erubescens), common jasmine (Jasminum officinale), and certain types of roses.
These understated hues also work well with wooden garden features. Arbors, which have made a recent comeback in garden design, are great for compact gardens, and options made out of wood will also use those hues to play against the calming colors you're aiming to bring into your garden this spring.