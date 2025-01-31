Plant Trends To Incorporate Into Your Garden In 2025
Stepping into the new year, gardening enthusiasts like yourself may be on the lookout for fresh trends to incorporate into both indoor and outdoor spaces. From innovative plant varieties to exciting new cultivars, there's no shortage of options to explore.
You may not know, but many of the flowers we love today are the result of breeding! For example, the garden rose you see today was the result of lots of breeding dating back centuries. Plant breeding combines art and science, with companies spending all year developing new varieties to introduce. Historically, breeding has allowed us to have resistant plants. With today's changing climate, we're seeing lots of new weather-resistant varieties coming into the market, and an increased focus on vigor, resilience, and resistance to diseases.
Gardeners are showing a growing interest in sustainable practices, too. They're looking for local species and ways to help their ecosystems thrive by fostering a welcoming home for pollinators, critters, and wildlife. More than trending varieties, 2025 is about finding the right plants for your ecosystem and helping nature thrive.
Annual flowers to try in 2025
Annual plants offer an excellent opportunity to experiment with new varieties. These plants grow from seeds, bloom beautifully, and complete their lifecycle within a single season. They're affordable, often low-maintenance, and perfect for gardeners who enjoy trying something fresh each year. With some new cultivars entering the market in 2025, you can add a splash of innovation to your garden with some beautiful and weather-resistant breeds.
For example, the 'Painted Love Purple' or 'Supertunia Tiara Blue' are new types of petunias (Petunia hybrida) that are beautiful, resilient, and overall stable. A standout variety for 2025 is the 'Cannova Gold Leopard' (Canna x generalis) by American Takii, which earned the prestigious 2024 Industry Choice Award. This stunning variety has vibrant hues and combines beauty with practicality and vigor. It looks tropical but can thrive in cool climates.
Some other choices of annuals focus on creating a welcoming environment for pollinators. Some new cultivars like the 'Senetti Blue Spoon' (Senecio x hybrida) have flowers that bees and butterflies will love. But another trend gaining momentum is incorporating native plants into your garden, rather than cultivars. Native plants (sometimes called "nativars") are a fantastic choice because they provide essential habitat and sustenance for the local wildlife in your area. You can ask about these at a local garden center or do a quick Google search to discover native annual plants that can beautifully complement your garden while supporting your local ecosystem.
Perennials you can introduce to your garden this year
Perennials are a garden staple, thriving for more than one season by going dormant in winter and reemerging year after year — sometimes for decades. To keep up with shifting climates, breeders are focusing on developing perennials that are more tolerant of extreme weather conditions, such as intense heat and drought. These resilient varieties ensure your garden remains vibrant and enduring, no matter the challenges.
For instance, the 'Macarazz' variety of begonia (Begonia spp.) is a prime example of breeding efforts aimed at enhancing weather resistance. It is low-effort and can live in rain, shade, sun, and even frost. The 'Arctic Fox,' an Arabis (Arabis sturii) from PlantHaven, is another impressive perennial designed to withstand both heat and cold. Despite its resilience, it retains a sweet and delicate charm with its pretty white flowers, making it a lovely and practical addition to any garden.
Another key trend for 2025 is incorporating more native perennial species into your garden — a meaningful way to support local ecosystems and even help endangered plants survive. The Center for Plant Conservation offers a rare plant search engine, allowing you to find varieties native to your state that are also at risk of extinction. By including these plants in your garden, you can make a positive impact on the environment while enjoying the beauty of nature. Why not join the trend of gardening with purpose this year?
Edible trends for your garden
A major trend for 2025 is edible landscaping, or landscapes filled with plants you can eat! These aren't just traditional gardens; they can be much smaller and much bigger. The idea is to incorporate edible plants throughout your landscape. Edible landscaping can be done in front yards or even on tiny lots using bushes, shrubs, trees, and herbs. For example, you can grow blueberry, (Vaccinium sect. Cyanococcus), blackberry, (Rubus spp.), and plum bushes (Prunus domestica). These can be beautifully mixed with other herbs and plants like lavender (Lavandula spp.) and rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus).
To grow more edible food, we're also bringing the garden indoors! A key trend for 2025 is growing food right in the kitchen, with an emphasis on convenience and accessibility. Kitchen herbs in Mason jars and containers are becoming a staple for home cooks, while innovative options like Ahopegarden hydroponic lettuce-growing systems equipped with built-in grow lights are making it even easier. This means you don't have to worry about whether your kitchen gets enough sunlight. The goal is simple: grow what you need right in your kitchen and always have fresh ingredients at your fingertips.
Finally, breeders are introducing some exciting new varieties to explore in 2025, with a strong focus on improving disease resistance. For instance, the 'Block Party' organic butternut squash is highly resistant to mildew. Similarly, their 'Frodo' bell pepper boasts strong resistance to several viruses. As you plan your garden in 2025, keep an eye out for these innovative varieties designed to survive and thrive.
How people are landscaping in 2025
In landscaping, the trend is shifting toward natural, untamed beauty. Perfectly manicured lawns, structured front yards, and pristine gardens are giving way to unruly meadowscapes and charming cottage gardens. These blooming havens embrace diverse heights, staggered bloom times, and an abundance of plants that help pollinators do their jobs. The result? A vibrant, dynamic landscape that's full of life and effortlessly enchanting.
Similarly, the concept of companion planting is gaining popularity. This approach involves growing plants together in a way that helps them thrive as part of a natural community. It works with the ecosystem, drawing on the principles of how plants interact in nature. For example, a fruit crop like tomatoes, which benefit greatly from pollinators, can be paired with nectar-rich flowers to attract those pollinators. And pairing the plant with some basil may be able to keep thrips away, and dissuade moths from laying eggs in the tomato plant.
If you're thinking about adding trees to your landscaping, consider conifers. These trees are low-maintenance and highly adaptable to changing climates. They're also remarkably resilient, with strong resistance to many diseases and pests. Great options include the arborvitae (Thuja occidentalis) for a classic green look or the striking, cool-toned 'Carolina Sapphire Cypress' (Cupressus arizonica 'Carolina Sapphire') for a blue-green touch. Conifers can add beauty and durability to your landscape year-round, making them a standout trend for 2025.
The houseplants gaining popularity this year
If you're building an indoor jungle in 2025, one big trend is incorporating plants with vibrant patterns and striking colors. There are some stunning varieties poised to gain popularity this year. The maranta (Maranta leuconeura), also known as the prayer plant, features gorgeous leaves with pink and light green stripes. A similar aesthetic can be found in the 'Philodendron Birkin' (Philodendron hederaceum), with its elegant white stripes. The calathea (Calathea spp.) has creative patterns and hypoestes (Hypoestes phyllostachya) has leaves with charming pink polka dots. These plants bring both beauty and personality to any indoor space.
Another trend for 2025 is bringing plants indoors that not only look great but also clean the air and promote a sense of calm. Certain plants are particularly effective at enhancing well-being, such as the snake plant (Sansevieria trifasciata), spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum), aloe vera (Aloe barbadensis miller), and peace lily (Spathiphyllum spp.). These plants were studied by NASA for their ability to improve indoor air quality, removing toxins like benzene, ammonia, and nitrogen oxides. Incorporating these plants into your home not only adds natural beauty but can also create a healthier and more relaxing environment.
Finally, 2025 is all about incorporating small plants that fit perfectly into compact spaces. As more people aim to add greenery throughout their homes, they want houseplants that can sit on a desk or brighten up the corner of a small room. Think beyond the classic desk succulent — consider the versatile ZZ plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia) or a charming dwarf tree fern'(Blechnum gibbum). These petite plants bring life to even the smallest of spaces in your house.