Plant Trends To Incorporate Into Your Garden In 2025

Stepping into the new year, gardening enthusiasts like yourself may be on the lookout for fresh trends to incorporate into both indoor and outdoor spaces. From innovative plant varieties to exciting new cultivars, there's no shortage of options to explore.

You may not know, but many of the flowers we love today are the result of breeding! For example, the garden rose you see today was the result of lots of breeding dating back centuries. Plant breeding combines art and science, with companies spending all year developing new varieties to introduce. Historically, breeding has allowed us to have resistant plants. With today's changing climate, we're seeing lots of new weather-resistant varieties coming into the market, and an increased focus on vigor, resilience, and resistance to diseases.

Gardeners are showing a growing interest in sustainable practices, too. They're looking for local species and ways to help their ecosystems thrive by fostering a welcoming home for pollinators, critters, and wildlife. More than trending varieties, 2025 is about finding the right plants for your ecosystem and helping nature thrive.