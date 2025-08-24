This Throwback Garden Feature Is The Comeback Trend Replacing Pergolas

Pergolas have been popular additions to homes for a while now. They can add an outdoor room to the house, overhang a patio or deck, provide shade, and act as a structure upon which you can create a vertical garden. Add a canopy and screens to the sides of your pergola, and you'll have fewer bugs ruining a summer evening's barbecue. But pergolas have their limits. You may not have the space or home layout that will allow you to install a pergola. Pergolas are great for making a grand statement, but not so great if you're looking for the quaint, cottage-garden or secret-garden design. A great alternative to a pergola is an arbor, which adds a different look and feel to a garden while also sharing some of the pergola's features.

Arbors are primarily arches that plants grow on, while pergolas usually have multiple columns that support an overhead structure. They were especially popular in 1920s and 1930s garden design, but experienced a resurgence with the cottage garden trend of the 1980s. Now, as people are looking for garden accents they can fit into small spaces, the arbor is having its comeback moment.

The arbor is often the overlooked younger sibling to the pergola. (Search for "Arbor" in Wikipedia and you'll be redirected to "Pergola.") But give it a second look. Arbors are stand-alone items that can be tucked into nearly any space, no matter how small. And being smaller, you can more easily build a DIY garden arbor yourself or purchase and install a pre-built one from a garden center. As your garden grows and needs a re-design, you can even uproot your arbor and move it elsewhere.