Don't Throw Out Old Christmas Cards! Turn Them Into The Most Creative Door Decor For Next Year

The holidays might be over, but that doesn't mean you can't prepare for next season. According to Hallmark, more than a billion Christmas cards are sent annually in the United States alone. When it's time to pack everything away, you're left with the dilemma of whether to toss or save them — neither of which is ideal, especially if they're just going to collect dust. Fortunately, there's a unique way to honor those cards! Simply turn them into a stunning DIY Christmas wreath that you can hang on your door when the holidays return.

Jessica from The Retro Farmhouse shared this project on her YouTube channel. It involves creating faux leaves out of Christmas cards, then attaching them to a wreath form. These types of cards usually feature beautiful images on their fronts, from snowmen and angels to winter villages. Instead of allowing them to go to waste, you can give them new purpose on a wreath. This DIY may be time consuming, but it's easy to do, and it would make the perfect project while enjoying a classic movie or one last pop of holiday music. Plus, who doesn't love Christmas crafts for adults?

Start by gathering a stack of old greeting cards that you don't mind cutting up. Keep in mind that you'll only be using the fronts, so you can save the messages on the other halves if you like. You'll also need a foam wreath form. For example, Hobby Lobby sells a 15.6-inch Floral Foam Wreath for $5.99. Or, you could make smaller ones, like with this 4-pack of 10-inch Wreath Forms for $24 on Amazon. The other supplies required are toothpicks, hot glue, and scissors.