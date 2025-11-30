Don't Toss Your Egg Cartons! Transform Them Into A Stunning DIY Christmas Wreath

To make your Christmas wreath, trace a large circle on the cardboard with a smaller circle inside it. In order to ensure that your circles are round, you can attach a string to a marker, pull the string taut from a central point, then trace a circle around it. To make your inner circle, use the same center point and a shorter string. Cut out the two circles to form the base of your wreath.

Next, cut 16 pieces of the tinsel so that they're slightly longer than the width of your wreath's cardboard base. Hot glue these onto the base, spacing them evenly apart. To help you do this, you can glue them down as if you were cutting a pie into equal pieces, leaving small triangular spaces between the tinsel pieces. After this, cut out the bottom of the individual egg cavities from the four egg cartons; this should leave you with 48 pieces in total. Hot glue each of the pieces in the spaces between the tinsel pieces, open side up and in sets of three. In an alternating pattern, hot glue your ornaments in the cavities. In the leftover spaces, cut small portions of gold tinsel, ball them up, and glue them in. You can then use your leftover tinsel to thicken the wreath. Once you attach the bow, you'll have a delightful homemade wreath for your home.