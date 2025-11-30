Don't Toss Your Egg Cartons! Transform Them Into A Stunning DIY Christmas Wreath
Decorating for the winter holidays can be stressful if you're working on a tight budget, making quality decor that doesn't break the bank an absolute must. Of course, you don't need to buy everything on the long list of handy Christmas decorations that'll ensure your holiday season is merry and bright, and one thing you can do for cheap is create your own wreath. Conveniently, this makes use of a couple different items around the house, including the egg cartons you may or may not have piling up in your recycling bin.
This hack is one of those simple Christmas decor ideas that won't take too much time to pull off. To build your wreath, you'll need a large piece of cardboard, several egg cartons, some green and gold tinsel, a Christmas bow, ornaments, and a hot glue gun. If you're concerned about buying larger quantities of certain items, there are several other creative DIY Christmas decorations that should put your extra supplies to good use.
How to make a DIY Christmas wreath out of egg cartons
To make your Christmas wreath, trace a large circle on the cardboard with a smaller circle inside it. In order to ensure that your circles are round, you can attach a string to a marker, pull the string taut from a central point, then trace a circle around it. To make your inner circle, use the same center point and a shorter string. Cut out the two circles to form the base of your wreath.
Next, cut 16 pieces of the tinsel so that they're slightly longer than the width of your wreath's cardboard base. Hot glue these onto the base, spacing them evenly apart. To help you do this, you can glue them down as if you were cutting a pie into equal pieces, leaving small triangular spaces between the tinsel pieces. After this, cut out the bottom of the individual egg cavities from the four egg cartons; this should leave you with 48 pieces in total. Hot glue each of the pieces in the spaces between the tinsel pieces, open side up and in sets of three. In an alternating pattern, hot glue your ornaments in the cavities. In the leftover spaces, cut small portions of gold tinsel, ball them up, and glue them in. You can then use your leftover tinsel to thicken the wreath. Once you attach the bow, you'll have a delightful homemade wreath for your home.