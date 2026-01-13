Repurpose This Common Thrift Store Find Into Hidden Storage Gold

It's not often that I see a TikTok idea and get blown away, but this fun little project struck me as genius. As an expert woodworker, I guess I may have been a bit biased, but it just looked so fun! Then, inspiration struck me. My mother was a lifelong amateur painter, and when she passed a few years ago (at 93 years old), I acquired a few pieces of her artwork. With her paintings in hand and the TikTok idea in my head, I picked up a thrift store frame and repurposed it into hidden storage. The idea is to build a shallow shelf and mount the picture frame to it with hinges. The shelf visually disappears into the wall as the painting catches your eye and draws your attention ... but the hidden storage cabinet remains.

I'll walk you through the basic steps for this nifty little project, although it will become apparent that the specific dimensions for all the pieces will vary with the picture frame you are using. My mom's picture is a landscape, and it is presented in a landscape orientation (a horizontal rectangle). If your picture and picture frame are a vertical rectangle, you can see how that would change the shelf construction and where the hinges would be mounted.