Fix Sticky Coat Zippers In A Snap With This Common Kitchen Item
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Zippers make opening and closing garments a breeze. Yet, if one is sticky, it can be frustrating trying to fix it. Sure, tugging on the zipper like the Incredible Hulk might seem like a quick solution. But you risk breaking it, which would leave you in a worse position. Instead, grab a roll of wax paper! One wax paper hack saves the day in situations where the teeth are in need of lubrication. Whether it's on your favorite coat, sofa cushion, or pillowcase — it can help the zipper glide smoothly again.
There are various reasons why a zipper might not be working. It could be misaligned, the teeth might be broken, or perhaps there's something caught in it. A zipper can also get sticky over time due to lots of use. If this is the case, it's possible to fix it with a bar of paraffin wax — only it's a method that takes longer (and is messier) than using a piece of wax paper. You also want to be careful with different techniques since you're working with fabric, and you don't want to accidentally stain it.
In addition to being an easy trick, wax paper is an affordable kitchen supply. You can get a 65-square-foot roll of Wax Paper at Dollar Tree for $1.50. Or, if you prefer to shop online, this 75-square-foot roll of Reynolds Cut-Rite Wax Paper on Amazon is just over $2. Besides fixing all your stuck zippers, you can put wax paper on top of your fridge as another clever hack, and the kitchen staple can be used to remove water stains.
Here's how to get that pesky zipper sliding again with wax paper
Begin by tearing off a piece of wax paper. Just don't confuse it with parchment paper, which does make a great microwave splatter shield. Fold the wax paper up a few times to thicken it. Next, wrap the paper bundle around one side of the zipper and slide it up and down several times. The wax coating on the paper will help lubricate the teeth. Repeat this on the other side of the zipper, only flip the bundle so you're not using the same part of the paper. Run it along the teeth several times.
Now, check to see if the slider can move with ease. If your zipper was just in need of lubrication, and it wasn't a bigger issue, you should be all set to go. It's a method that takes almost no time or effort, only it's not a permanent fix. The wax coating will eventually wear off, especially with a lot of use, and you'll have to do it again. But with how simple it is — it could be worth it!
This technique is great to know if ever you're in a jam and need to fix your jacket fast. Or, it could be helpful for items around the house that you want to be especially careful with (like a chair cushion). Wax paper is also a kitchen staple, so your friend might have a roll if you get a sticky zipper while visiting. Although it might not be a trick you pull out all the time, it's definitely a good one for your back pocket.