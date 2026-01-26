Fix Sticky Coat Zippers In A Snap With This Common Kitchen Item

Begin by tearing off a piece of wax paper. Just don't confuse it with parchment paper, which does make a great microwave splatter shield. Fold the wax paper up a few times to thicken it. Next, wrap the paper bundle around one side of the zipper and slide it up and down several times. The wax coating on the paper will help lubricate the teeth. Repeat this on the other side of the zipper, only flip the bundle so you're not using the same part of the paper. Run it along the teeth several times.

Now, check to see if the slider can move with ease. If your zipper was just in need of lubrication, and it wasn't a bigger issue, you should be all set to go. It's a method that takes almost no time or effort, only it's not a permanent fix. The wax coating will eventually wear off, especially with a lot of use, and you'll have to do it again. But with how simple it is — it could be worth it!

This technique is great to know if ever you're in a jam and need to fix your jacket fast. Or, it could be helpful for items around the house that you want to be especially careful with (like a chair cushion). Wax paper is also a kitchen staple, so your friend might have a roll if you get a sticky zipper while visiting. Although it might not be a trick you pull out all the time, it's definitely a good one for your back pocket.