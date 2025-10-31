Homeowners Urged To Put Wax Paper On Top Of Their Fridge — And It's Not As Strange As It Sounds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Listen, we get that putting wax paper on top of your fridge might sound like a strange thing to do, but give us a chance to explain why this is actually a genius hack to help with not only cleaning, but kitchen safety. Originally used to wrap and store food, wax paper's versatility extends beyond food storage. For example, the smart wax paper trick you should be using in your fridge is a creative way to help keep your refrigerator's shelves clean. Wax paper in the fridge may not seem that weird, but what about on top of the fridge itself? Though this may seem odd, it actually serves an important and helpful purpose when it comes to the common problem of kitchen grease by making the area much easier to clean.

How to clean a greasy backsplash behind the stove is probably a familiar issue, but the struggle to clean grease extends to higher-up surfaces, too. Grease and grime collect all the way on top of your fridge, just like on other kitchen surfaces, and a layer of wax paper can be just the thing to help. The paper's waxy surface will collect grease and grime and create an easily disposable layer that protects your fridge, thereby helping you to keep the area clean in a way that's not going to add one more difficult, time-consuming household chore.