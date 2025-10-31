Homeowners Urged To Put Wax Paper On Top Of Their Fridge — And It's Not As Strange As It Sounds
Listen, we get that putting wax paper on top of your fridge might sound like a strange thing to do, but give us a chance to explain why this is actually a genius hack to help with not only cleaning, but kitchen safety. Originally used to wrap and store food, wax paper's versatility extends beyond food storage. For example, the smart wax paper trick you should be using in your fridge is a creative way to help keep your refrigerator's shelves clean. Wax paper in the fridge may not seem that weird, but what about on top of the fridge itself? Though this may seem odd, it actually serves an important and helpful purpose when it comes to the common problem of kitchen grease by making the area much easier to clean.
How to clean a greasy backsplash behind the stove is probably a familiar issue, but the struggle to clean grease extends to higher-up surfaces, too. Grease and grime collect all the way on top of your fridge, just like on other kitchen surfaces, and a layer of wax paper can be just the thing to help. The paper's waxy surface will collect grease and grime and create an easily disposable layer that protects your fridge, thereby helping you to keep the area clean in a way that's not going to add one more difficult, time-consuming household chore.
Wax paper is perfect for a safer, cleaner space
Grease in the kitchen from cooking is not a new concept, but you might not think about grease on top of your refrigerator. This happens because grease particles become airborne when cooking and easily travel to the top of the fridge, where they will collect along with dust and other grimy particles. Not only does this create an area that's dirty and hard to clean, but it also creates another common fire hazard in your home, since your fridge lets off heat, and cooking grease is flammable. To avoid these dangers, don't store things in this area, and add this wax paper hack to help with your regular cleaning routine.
All you need to do is lay down a layer of wax paper, but before you do, make sure to give the space a thorough cleaning. Any degreasing product, like Simple Green degreaser, will work, or even household items like lemon juice or vinegar. Once the area is cleaned, lay a layer of your wax paper down (there are plenty of cheap, cute wax paper options out there if you want a fun design!). This use for wax paper isn't reserved for just your refrigerator, consider adding it on top of upper kitchen cabinets if they don't extend fully to the ceiling. Now, next time you need to clean grease from hard-to-reach areas, it will be as simple as crumpling up that wax paper and throwing it away!