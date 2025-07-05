The Smart Wax Paper Trick You Should Be Using In Your Fridge

Refrigerators are probably one of the hardest-working appliances in your kitchen. They add to the décor and can range from a simple unit to one that is loaded with cool features, like the ability to control it from your phone, touchscreen shopping lists, and temperature alarms. When shopping for a new fridge, you want to research the best refrigerator brands for an appliance you can rely on. At the end of the day, though, the most important thing about your refrigerator is how well it does its one main job: Keep your food cold. Like anything else, regular cleaning and maintenance will help it perform optimally and extend its lifespan.

However, cleaning the refrigerator is a chore many people really hate. There is one item that can make it a little easier, though, and you probably already have it in your kitchen: Wax paper. One of its stellar qualities is that it is moisture-resistant. That means if something spills, it won't end up hardening at the bottom of the crisper drawer. Simply pull it up, toss it out, and put down a new one. Line all of your shelves and drawers with it, and the next time you have to clean the fridge, you'll just need to give them a quick wipe-down.