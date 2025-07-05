The Smart Wax Paper Trick You Should Be Using In Your Fridge
Refrigerators are probably one of the hardest-working appliances in your kitchen. They add to the décor and can range from a simple unit to one that is loaded with cool features, like the ability to control it from your phone, touchscreen shopping lists, and temperature alarms. When shopping for a new fridge, you want to research the best refrigerator brands for an appliance you can rely on. At the end of the day, though, the most important thing about your refrigerator is how well it does its one main job: Keep your food cold. Like anything else, regular cleaning and maintenance will help it perform optimally and extend its lifespan.
However, cleaning the refrigerator is a chore many people really hate. There is one item that can make it a little easier, though, and you probably already have it in your kitchen: Wax paper. One of its stellar qualities is that it is moisture-resistant. That means if something spills, it won't end up hardening at the bottom of the crisper drawer. Simply pull it up, toss it out, and put down a new one. Line all of your shelves and drawers with it, and the next time you have to clean the fridge, you'll just need to give them a quick wipe-down.
Wax paper keeps drawers and shelves clean
Just being real, though, your fridge probably needs a deep clean now. The Cleaning Institute estimates that 1 in 3 Americans don't know how to properly clean the fridge. The first step is to throw away old, stinky food. As food spoils, it can develop food-borne bacteria that can cross-contaminate fresh food and make you sick. Regular cleaning eliminates that risk. That's not only safer for your food, it can help extend the life of your refrigerator. At an average of between $600 to $2,300 for a new one, you definitely want to protect it.
Here's how to clean your refrigerator. After you throw out the old food, make a solution of 1 cup vinegar and 2 teaspoons dish soap in a spray bottle. Fill the bottle the rest of the way with warm water and use it to clean the shelves, drawers and door seals. You can use a toothbrush or cotton swab to get the small crevices. Then pull the fridge out and vacuum the coils. To do that, unplug the fridge and pull away from the wall. Remove the cover plate if necessary and vacuum with the brush attachment. Use soapy water to remove any tough dirt. Replace the cover plate and plug the fridge back in. Line the shelves and drawers with wax paper and replace all of your food. You should repeat this process about every six months or so to keep your refrigerator sparkling clean and functioning at its best.