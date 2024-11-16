Keep Your Microwave Clean & Splatter-Free Using An Item You Already Own

Some of our least favorite sounds while relaxing at home: the Lego bucket being dumped onto the floor, glass shattering from an unknown location, and a loud "pop" coming from the microwave. All of these sounds indicate that relaxation is at an end and a long cleaning journey has just begun. Ever try to get away with not covering food in the microwave? You think "it's only a couple of seconds, what's the harm?" For some foods, all it takes is a couple of seconds to make a mess that will take the next 10 minutes to clean. At which point your food is cold and you have to start the whole process over again.

One of the most common mistakes to avoid when using your microwave is not covering your food, but it is essential to do so. There's actually a simple solution using a shelf staple – parchment paper. Wrapping your food, dish, or bowl in parchment paper is a quick and easy way to protect the inside of your microwave from food splatter. That way, you can still have a few minutes of peace before tackling those other messes around your house because your microwave, at least, will be clean.