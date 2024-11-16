Keep Your Microwave Clean & Splatter-Free Using An Item You Already Own
Some of our least favorite sounds while relaxing at home: the Lego bucket being dumped onto the floor, glass shattering from an unknown location, and a loud "pop" coming from the microwave. All of these sounds indicate that relaxation is at an end and a long cleaning journey has just begun. Ever try to get away with not covering food in the microwave? You think "it's only a couple of seconds, what's the harm?" For some foods, all it takes is a couple of seconds to make a mess that will take the next 10 minutes to clean. At which point your food is cold and you have to start the whole process over again.
One of the most common mistakes to avoid when using your microwave is not covering your food, but it is essential to do so. There's actually a simple solution using a shelf staple – parchment paper. Wrapping your food, dish, or bowl in parchment paper is a quick and easy way to protect the inside of your microwave from food splatter. That way, you can still have a few minutes of peace before tackling those other messes around your house because your microwave, at least, will be clean.
Why use parchment paper in the microwave?
Many glass food containers come with plastic lids, which would seem to be the best option for covering food. However, these lids often warp in the microwave, rendering them useless for storing future leftovers. You can also purchase a microwave splatter cover, but these are not only bulky, but can still cause food splatter. The dome is easier to clean than your microwave, but it's still something you have to clean. And then there's the issue of whether you should microwave plastic at all. According to the American Chemical Society, plastics release microplastics and nanoplastics over time, and heating causes this process to speed up. The question is whether the amounts are actually dangerous, which is still up for debate.
That's why parchment paper is an excellent worry-free alternative. It is food-safe, heat-resistant, keeps food splatter off of your appliance, and holds in moisture so your food won't dry out while heating. Parchment paper allows you to loosely cover your food, allowing steam to escape and distributing the heat more evenly. Just make sure you wrap the parchment around the bowl or dish so it doesn't blow off when the tray starts spinning. Paper towels can also provide a loose covering, but anyone who has tried this over soup knows it can sink into the liquid and create a soggy mess.
Are wax paper and parchment paper the same thing?
Many people think wax paper and parchment paper are interchangeable, but they are not. Parchment paper is covered with food-safe silicone, while wax paper is coated with, well, wax. At high temperatures, the wax coating melts and the remaining paper can catch on fire. While wax paper shouldn't be used in the oven, the USDA deems it safe for microwaves, making it another option for covering food and preventing splatter.
Both wax paper and parchment paper are used to store food, to create barriers in between layers, and as a nonstick surface when making sticky candy. But we prefer parchment paper for our microwave cooking hack because it can be used for all kinds of purposes, not just in the microwave. Parchment paper is also reusable, saving you money in the long run.
So why is wax paper still a thing? Wax paper is the better choice when it comes to wrapping foods like sandwiches. The wax keeps out moisture and keeps your food fresher for longer. But unless you own a deli, it's likely you'll get more use out of parchment paper.