Clean & Remove Sweat Stains From Your Mattress With Cheap Household Staples

The majority of people sweat at night for a variety of reasons. Although it's common, you might not want to see the effects on your mattress. Yellow stains can form on the surface from sweat, eventually turning brown if they're not treated. In addition to being unsightly, these types of stains can cause less than pleasant odors. Gross. Luckily, you can remove sweat stains from your mattress using a few common household ingredients: baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, and dish soap (preferably clear). While you're at it, there are also hacks to clean yellow-stained pillows with these items.

It's a simple method: All of the items needed are inexpensive, and there's a good chance they're sitting in your cabinet right now. If not, you can purchase them online or at a grocery store. Even Dollar Tree sells baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, and dish soap for less than $2 each. Once you have your supplies gathered, take off all your bedding and toss it into the laundry. Keep in mind, it's easy to remove sweat stains from sheets, too.

Some cleaning tools you're going to need are a vacuum, brush, cloths, and an empty spray bottle. Get the mattress all cleaned up using the vacuum before moving on to the stain removal. Dirt, skin cells, dust mites, and more can all gather on a mattress — so it's the perfect opportunity to have a fresh start.