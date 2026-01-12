Clean & Remove Sweat Stains From Your Mattress With Cheap Household Staples
The majority of people sweat at night for a variety of reasons. Although it's common, you might not want to see the effects on your mattress. Yellow stains can form on the surface from sweat, eventually turning brown if they're not treated. In addition to being unsightly, these types of stains can cause less than pleasant odors. Gross. Luckily, you can remove sweat stains from your mattress using a few common household ingredients: baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, and dish soap (preferably clear). While you're at it, there are also hacks to clean yellow-stained pillows with these items.
It's a simple method: All of the items needed are inexpensive, and there's a good chance they're sitting in your cabinet right now. If not, you can purchase them online or at a grocery store. Even Dollar Tree sells baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, and dish soap for less than $2 each. Once you have your supplies gathered, take off all your bedding and toss it into the laundry. Keep in mind, it's easy to remove sweat stains from sheets, too.
Some cleaning tools you're going to need are a vacuum, brush, cloths, and an empty spray bottle. Get the mattress all cleaned up using the vacuum before moving on to the stain removal. Dirt, skin cells, dust mites, and more can all gather on a mattress — so it's the perfect opportunity to have a fresh start.
Here's how to banish those yellow mattress stains
Begin by mixing up a solution in your spray bottle. Combine a cup of hydrogen peroxide with a cup of water, then squirt in a couple of drops of dish soap. Be sure to read the tag on your mattress to make sure there aren't specific cleaning instructions. If not, still test the solution by spraying it onto a tiny section of your mattress. You want to be certain the peroxide works well with the fabric before continuing on with the technique! Next, cover the stain with baking soda and allow it to sit for approximately 15 to 20 minutes. After time is up, remove it using the wand of the vacuum.
Take your solution and spritz the stain with it. You don't want to soak the fabric, only dampen it. Now, cover the area with baking soda once again. Only this time, let it remain there for several hours or until the next day. Scrub the stain using your brush, then suck up all of the baking soda with the vacuum wand. Wipe everything down with a damp cloth, followed by a dry one. Hopefully, your yellow sweat stains have disappeared! If not, and they're being stubborn, you can repeat the process.
As with most cleaning techniques, the quicker you get to the sweat stains on the mattress, the better chance you have of removing them. You could also try and prevent them. Keep your room at a cool, comfortable temperature if possible, since overheating can sometimes be the issue. Use a mattress protector, even a waterproof one, to help keep sweat from reaching it. Don't forget to wash your bedsheets regularly as well.