Easily Remove Gross Sweat Stains From Sheets With An Ordinary Household Staple

Whether you've had an unfortunate encounter with some flu-related sweats or simply run hot at night, sweat stains are bound to happen. While there's nothing inherently wrong with sweating, the thought of crawling into bed with yellow, sweat-stained sheets isn't appealing to anyone. Of course, when it comes to tackling these stains, there are a variety of commercial, chemical cleaning products that will help keep your white sheets looking white. However, if you're looking to save money or want to go with a more natural option, then hydrogen peroxide is worth looking into.

This common household staple, when mixed with regular dish soap and baking soda, creates a simple pre-wash stain remover that serves as one of the best ways to remove yellow stains from your bedsheets. The mixture is not ideal for dark fabrics and is best used on white sheets where you don't have to worry as much about accidental bleaching. That said, if your light-colored sheets are made from dye-stable fabrics, bleaching may not be an issue; just be sure to do a spot-test before fully committing. Getting the right type of hydrogen peroxide and using a specific ratio of hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, and dish soap are key to your success with this DIY cleaning method.