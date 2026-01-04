Easily Remove Gross Sweat Stains From Sheets With An Ordinary Household Staple
Whether you've had an unfortunate encounter with some flu-related sweats or simply run hot at night, sweat stains are bound to happen. While there's nothing inherently wrong with sweating, the thought of crawling into bed with yellow, sweat-stained sheets isn't appealing to anyone. Of course, when it comes to tackling these stains, there are a variety of commercial, chemical cleaning products that will help keep your white sheets looking white. However, if you're looking to save money or want to go with a more natural option, then hydrogen peroxide is worth looking into.
This common household staple, when mixed with regular dish soap and baking soda, creates a simple pre-wash stain remover that serves as one of the best ways to remove yellow stains from your bedsheets. The mixture is not ideal for dark fabrics and is best used on white sheets where you don't have to worry as much about accidental bleaching. That said, if your light-colored sheets are made from dye-stable fabrics, bleaching may not be an issue; just be sure to do a spot-test before fully committing. Getting the right type of hydrogen peroxide and using a specific ratio of hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, and dish soap are key to your success with this DIY cleaning method.
Use a hydrogen peroxide mixture on sweat-stained sheets
Before you set out on your stain-removing journey, make sure you have the right kind of hydrogen peroxide on hand. The medical-grade, 3% variety is strong enough for household cleaning and is the version you most commonly see on store shelves. To create an effective stain-fighting mixture, cleaning expert Sarah McAllister suggests using a 1-1-1 ratio on her House Work blog. Essentially, you'll want to create a paste-like texture. Once mixed, simply apply the paste, gently scrub it into the stained area, and allow it to sit for at least 30 minutes. For tougher stains, allow up to an hour.
After the waiting period has passed, it's time to put your sheets in the wash. Sweat is considered a protein-based stain, so remember to wash in warm or cool water, not hot, to prevent the stain from setting. Make sure to follow all the regular rules and tips regarding how you really should be washing your bedsheets, and your bedding should come out looking almost brand new.