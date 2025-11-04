Don't Toss Yellow-Stained Pillows — These 5 Easy Hacks Will Make Them Look New

As mentioned, another trick for brightening stained pillows is to use hydrogen peroxide, a staple in first aid kits. The product is made of water and hydrogen, so it looks like plain water, but it can do so much more. When used on fabric items like pillows, hydrogen peroxide will break down protein-based stains like blood and sweat. The liquid can also destroy bacteria, making it helpful for disinfecting and sanitizing your pillows.

Hydrogen peroxide comes in various strengths, but for cleaning purposes, you can use the 3% version from the grocery store. For small stains, pour the liquid on the area straight from the bottle or use it to make the baking soda paste mentioned above. For larger stains, transfer the hydrogen peroxide into a spray bottle and apply it as needed. Let it sit for 10 minutes, then wash the pillow on a gentle cycle with warm water. Alternatively, if you want a more hands-off method, pour 1 cup of hydrogen peroxide to the drum when washing your pillows in a washing machine.

Worth noting, there's a right way to use (and not use) hydrogen peroxide as a disinfectant and brightener. Before starting, always test a small spot on your pillows to make sure it doesn't change the color of the fabric. It's also important to never mix hydrogen peroxide with cleaners like vinegar, ammonia, or bleach, as doing so can produce dangerous gases.