The Simple Tip You Need To Make Yellow-Stained Pillows Look Like New Again
There's nothing like changing out a pillowcase, only to realize that you've been sleeping on yellow-stained pillows. Understandably, the sight might make you cringe, prompting you to research how to clean bed pillows. But even if you regularly wash them, your beloved pillows may still yellow over time. Typically, these stains are caused by a buildup of sweat, hair products, and other forms of moisture. They're also relatively normal, though they can be embarrassing to look at.
But don't be so quick to reach for chlorine bleach. It can be harsh on fabric, potentially causing damage. Chlorine bleach may even irritate the skin as well. What's more, if you accidentally use too much, chlorine bleach can cause fabric to turn yellow, which is the exact opposite of what you want. The key to finally whitening yellow-stained pillows is to use an enzyme-based cleaner, also known as a bio-enzymatic cleaner, as they have properties that break down dirt particles. In fact, it's so helpful that using it is one of the best ways to remove yellow stains from clothing, too.
How to whiten yellow-stained pillows with enzyme-based cleaners
How do enzyme cleaners work, exactly? In the world of biology, enzymes are substances made by bacteria. This might sound concerning, but not all bacteria are harmful, and we need beneficial strains to survive (or in this case, efficiently clean!). Enzymes are in charge of speeding up chemical reactions that break down particles. There are many types of enzymes, but those that are useful for cleaning specifically break down proteins. This is helpful because common stains — like the ones on your pillows — are protein-based.
To try it for yourself at home, you'll need an enzymatic cleaner like Molly's Suds Stain Remover Spray. You can also find enzyme-based cleaners at grocery stores, natural markets, and hardware stores. All you need to do is apply the cleaner on the stains, gently rub it in, then let it sit. You'll also want to avoid mixing an enzyme cleaner with other cleaning products, as this can be dangerous. Finally, place the pillow in cool water for about one hour, then wash on a gentle cycle with hot water. Once dry, your pillow will look good as new.