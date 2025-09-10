The Simple Tip You Need To Make Yellow-Stained Pillows Look Like New Again

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing like changing out a pillowcase, only to realize that you've been sleeping on yellow-stained pillows. Understandably, the sight might make you cringe, prompting you to research how to clean bed pillows. But even if you regularly wash them, your beloved pillows may still yellow over time. Typically, these stains are caused by a buildup of sweat, hair products, and other forms of moisture. They're also relatively normal, though they can be embarrassing to look at.

But don't be so quick to reach for chlorine bleach. It can be harsh on fabric, potentially causing damage. Chlorine bleach may even irritate the skin as well. What's more, if you accidentally use too much, chlorine bleach can cause fabric to turn yellow, which is the exact opposite of what you want. The key to finally whitening yellow-stained pillows is to use an enzyme-based cleaner, also known as a bio-enzymatic cleaner, as they have properties that break down dirt particles. In fact, it's so helpful that using it is one of the best ways to remove yellow stains from clothing, too.