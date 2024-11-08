Bodily fluids: need we say more? These are often the guilty factors that turn pillows yellow. The yellow stains are most likely caused by drool or perspiration. Other culprits could be oil-based makeup or naturally occuring hair and body oils, and it can often be difficult to get oily hair stains out of pillowcases.

Whatever the source of the issue might be, yellow pillow stains are unsightly and can even emit an unpleasant odor due to bacteria. Restoring this bedding item to its original hygienic condition should be a priority. If you decide that today is the right time to clean your bed pillows, but you've run out of traditional (and convenient) store-bought cleaning materials, then foam shaving cream in the bathroom cabinet might just be a solution to removing the stains.

How can that possibly work? Foam shaving cream and cleaning agents have several of the same components that make them potentially good options for removing stains. Surfactants (detergents or sodium lauryl sulfate), humectants like glycerin, emulsifiers, and neutralizers like triethanolamine are just some of the similar types of ingredients that go into making these products. In other words, if you've run out of conventional cleaning products, foam-based shaving cream is a possible substitute in a pinch. After all, some many people use it to clean upholstery and carpets, so why not pillows, right?