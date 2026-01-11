This Easy Way To Clean & Remove Dust From Sticky Air Vent Covers Works Like Magic

You might not think about cleaning your air vent covers often. Yet, if you happen to take notice of how filthy they are — suddenly, it can be difficult to unsee! Vent covers play a small role in the HVAC system, allowing air to pass through during warm and chilly months. Without proper cleaning, they become full of dirt, dust, hair, and more. This can have a negative effect on how well the system runs and the air quality in general. If you're looking to really deep clean your house, it's a good idea to put air vent covers on the list. However, it doesn't have to be too big of a hassle, even if they're gross and sticky. For those sticky cases, such as vents in the kitchen, you just need some rubbing alcohol.

So, how frequently should you make cleaning the covers a chore? Jessica Ek from the American Cleaning Institute shared with TODAY that you should give them a wipe down once a month. When it comes to a thorough cleaning, that only needs to happen one or two times a year. Since you should have the HVAC system turned off during any cleaning process, you might want to consider doing it in the fall, spring, or whenever the weather is nice enough to have the windows open. You might need to turn the HVAC system off before monthly cleanings as well, but it will go much quicker.