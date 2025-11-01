Prevent Sticky Grease From Building Up In Your Kitchen With 3 Simple Tips

Grease is an unavoidable byproduct of using your kitchen. When you cook, especially with oil or fatty foods, grease particles make their way into the air, mixing with other dust and grime and eventually landing on your kitchen surfaces. Grease buildup is sticky, unattractive, and potentially even dangerous. A greasy kitchen is a great way to increase the chances of a fire and can even cause respiratory issues. Thankfully, there are three simple tips that will help keep the grease from building up.

As the grease in your kitchen comes via cooking, we'll start at the stove with our first tip: Use a splatter screen or a lid when cooking. A splatter screen is a circular, handled lid made of mesh that sits over a frying pan or pot to prevent hot grease from splashing. The mesh screen allows steam to escape but traps oils before they get to your countertops. You can also consider another version consisting of an adjustable silicone collar that fits into the pan and forms a high wall around it, letting you access the food you're cooking while blocking grease splatter. A pot lid is equally as useful for keeping grease at bay, though it has a different effect than the splatter screen. Because a lid is solid, it traps the steam instead of releasing it. This allows your food to cook much faster and maintains a more consistent temperature and even heating.