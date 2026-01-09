This Futuristic Snow-Removal Tool Will Make You Want To Ditch Your Shovel

Shoveling snow is hard work, but there are ways to clear snow without a shovel that make the job even easier. If you have ever used a Eufy Omni robot vacuum to clean your home's interior, you might have envisioned a similar device clearing snow from your sidewalks and driveway. Robotics engineer Allen Huang founded Yarbo in 2015 to design and produce automated lawn and yard care devices, including what the company bills as the world's first-ever autonomous snow blower.

This battery-powered programmable robotic device is designed to clear snow while you work, travel, or rest. It's directed by GPS and has onboard cameras and sensors to provide safe autonomous operation. Yarbo works at temperatures as low as -13 degrees Fahrenheit and on slopes of up to 36 degrees steep — although it's recommended for paved surfaces only. It can clear 6,000 square feet of 1-inch deep snow on a full charge whether the snow is dry, wet, or packed down. The snow blower is actually an attachment that goes onto the Yarbo Core tracked robot. The company also makes and sells a leaf blower attachment and two lawn mower devices for the Core, and a string trimmer is coming in March 2026. The snow blower has a horizontal auger that lifts snow and a high-speed fan that blows it to between 6 and 40 feet away in a 200-degree arc.

The Yarbo snowblower began as the Snowbot in 2017. The name change came in 2022, the same year they raised almost $3.5 million via a Kickstarter campaign. The company claims to have sold 1,000 snow blowers through the following year and 5,000 attachments of all types by 2024. Remember, knowing how to shovel snow properly can save you from serious injury — but this machine means you can avoid it altogether.