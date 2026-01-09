This Futuristic Snow-Removal Tool Will Make You Want To Ditch Your Shovel
Shoveling snow is hard work, but there are ways to clear snow without a shovel that make the job even easier. If you have ever used a Eufy Omni robot vacuum to clean your home's interior, you might have envisioned a similar device clearing snow from your sidewalks and driveway. Robotics engineer Allen Huang founded Yarbo in 2015 to design and produce automated lawn and yard care devices, including what the company bills as the world's first-ever autonomous snow blower.
This battery-powered programmable robotic device is designed to clear snow while you work, travel, or rest. It's directed by GPS and has onboard cameras and sensors to provide safe autonomous operation. Yarbo works at temperatures as low as -13 degrees Fahrenheit and on slopes of up to 36 degrees steep — although it's recommended for paved surfaces only. It can clear 6,000 square feet of 1-inch deep snow on a full charge whether the snow is dry, wet, or packed down. The snow blower is actually an attachment that goes onto the Yarbo Core tracked robot. The company also makes and sells a leaf blower attachment and two lawn mower devices for the Core, and a string trimmer is coming in March 2026. The snow blower has a horizontal auger that lifts snow and a high-speed fan that blows it to between 6 and 40 feet away in a 200-degree arc.
The Yarbo snowblower began as the Snowbot in 2017. The name change came in 2022, the same year they raised almost $3.5 million via a Kickstarter campaign. The company claims to have sold 1,000 snow blowers through the following year and 5,000 attachments of all types by 2024. Remember, knowing how to shovel snow properly can save you from serious injury — but this machine means you can avoid it altogether.
How well does the Yarbo snow blower work?
Yarbo showed off its products to an eager audience at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, and independent reviews of the snow blower since are mostly favorable. It seems to clear driveways and sidewalks efficiently along its programmed path, although one reviewer suggested removing snow and ice from the auger and chute every so often. Setup is well supported by robust documentation and videos on Yarbo's YouTube channel, although wrestling with the weight of the Core robot and snow blower (over 150 pounds combined) will be a challenge for some.
The system arrives in multiple boxes and requires some setup after assembly. You will also have to mount the provided RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) antenna on your property, possibly on the roof of your house. RTK is a highly precise satellite guidance system used for drones, autonomous vehicles, and other robots. You can manage your Yarbo via the company's smartphone apps; once you attach the snow blower and connect to your Core it's time to show it where to work. Guide Yarbo using the included game console-style joystick, or have it follow alongside as you walk.
The Yarbo snow blower module is sold with the Core robot for $4,999 via Amazon or the Yarbo website. It comes with everything you need to get started including the docking station, power supplies, installation/setup tools, and a shovel to clear snow and ice as it works. It can save your back, shoulders, and heart from damage and allow you to enjoy the snowfall instead of sweating through it. The Yarbo snow blower is a convenient (but expensive) way to handle snow removal and yard care, although it may take a few storms to get your Yarbo to the "set it and forget it" point.