Eufy's Newest Innovation In Robot Vacuums Takes Cleaning To A Deeper Level
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're still vacuuming and mopping by hand ... why? Considering their convenience and long-term value, robot vacuums are worth the investment. And the devices have come a long way since when they first appeared to the market in the 1990s. We got a glimpse of just that with the latest eufy Omni Vacuum Robots unveiled at the 2025 Anker Day.
At the exclusive tech event, the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E28 and eufy E25 cleaned both hardwood and carpet. Pet fur and human hair were dropped on the DuoSpiral brushes to put the detangling claims to the test, and tangle it did not. The AI.See technology and RGB visual recognition proved capable as the vacuum maneuvered around house slippers and electrical cords. The Edge-Cleaning CornerRover Arm also lived up to its name as its bristles reached into the baseboard corners. Yet, that's not even the latest model's major selling point — the first-of-its-kind portable deep cleaner is.
What sets the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E series apart
With the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E28, you get the added power of deep cleaning. The all-in-one base station has a detachable water tank where the spot cleaner brush head connects. You can use this attachment to remove stains from cushioned dining room seats or the living room ottoman, all while the robotic vacuum continues to suction up hair, dust, and crumbs or mop shoe tracks, spilled juice, and mystery stains. The two components work independently as well, so you can use the deep cleaning attachment without running the robo vac if need be.
If the portable deep cleaner is bells and whistles you don't need, then the eufy Omni E25 might better suit you. It's essentially the same device, just without the detachable cleaner. This makes the base station slightly smaller, but probably not enough to notice. This product saw improvements as well. "So, for the machine itself, we also upgraded a lot compared to our older models," Ida He, Eufy's software product manager, told Hunker. "We have our upgraded HydroJet system, which has two scrapers right now, while the older model only has one scraper and the roller mop. And we have the extendable arm on the machine, which will automatically extend it out for the corners."
Let's not forget to mention that with the app, you can set it and forget it. Schedule the cleanings with your phone, and maintaining your floors will be officially erased from your nightly routine. It almost feels like one of those must-have genius floor cleaning hacks.
The eufy E series was designed for consumers
These vacuums were created to give the consumers the best user experience. "It's very different from the other brands, because we designed this based on our reviews from the real customers," Ida He shared with Hunker. When you're ready to let eufy's robot vacuums do the vacuuming and mopping for you, the eufy E28 Omni is available for purchase at $1,000. That includes the Omni base station with the portable deep cleaner and the dry and wet clean robot vacuum. The eufy Omni E25 won't officially come to market until June 2025, but it's currently available for pre-orders and it's set to hit digital shelves at $900.
If you're going to splurge on the latest tech, make sure to use all those upgrades! This device can be a great investment for those who simply don't have the time to clean floors, or whose households require more maintenance because of pets and kids. However, the real perk of automating house chores is the ability to use your new free time for something worthwhile.