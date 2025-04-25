Eufy's Newest Innovation In Robot Vacuums Takes Cleaning To A Deeper Level

With the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E28, you get the added power of deep cleaning. The all-in-one base station has a detachable water tank where the spot cleaner brush head connects. You can use this attachment to remove stains from cushioned dining room seats or the living room ottoman, all while the robotic vacuum continues to suction up hair, dust, and crumbs or mop shoe tracks, spilled juice, and mystery stains. The two components work independently as well, so you can use the deep cleaning attachment without running the robo vac if need be.

If the portable deep cleaner is bells and whistles you don't need, then the eufy Omni E25 might better suit you. It's essentially the same device, just without the detachable cleaner. This makes the base station slightly smaller, but probably not enough to notice. This product saw improvements as well. "So, for the machine itself, we also upgraded a lot compared to our older models," Ida He, Eufy's software product manager, told Hunker. "We have our upgraded HydroJet system, which has two scrapers right now, while the older model only has one scraper and the roller mop. And we have the extendable arm on the machine, which will automatically extend it out for the corners."

Let's not forget to mention that with the app, you can set it and forget it. Schedule the cleanings with your phone, and maintaining your floors will be officially erased from your nightly routine. It almost feels like one of those must-have genius floor cleaning hacks.