Stop Vacuuming & Mopping Right Now: Let Eufy's Brilliant Robot Vacuums Do It For You

The eufy E Series robot vacuums boast a whopping 20,000 Pascals (Pa) of suction power, which – for those who are not vacuum experts – blows the average suction power of other robotic vacuums out of the water. It's a powerful, industry-leading tool for lifting dirt, dust, and pet hair from your floors. The Eufy also features a DuoSpiral rotating brush head that's designed to prevent tangled masses of hair from wrapping around itself, resulting in a cleaner, more effective brush head and less required maintenance or hassle, as well as two CornerRover spinning front brush arms that extend into hard-to-reach corners and edges to make sure all spots are thoroughly covered.

From a mopping perspective, the Eufy's revolutionary HydroJet system continuously cleans the mop roller in real time (360 times per minute!), so it isn't just mopping your floors with a dirty mop head. In addition, the system generates 3.3 pounds of downward force to effectively remove tough stains from hard floors.

Where the two models differ is that the E28 also features a versatile, convenient portable deep cleaner (PDC) that detaches from the Omni base station and is perfect for fabric-based messes on surfaces like sofas, carpets, stairs, and pet bedding. The handheld, cordless PDC is powered by its own motor and battery that are automatically charged by the Omni base station, so you can grab it anytime you need a more targeted deep clean. This flexible, all-in-one (or FlexiOne) design allows you to tackle any mess with ease.

Whichever E Series model is right for your family, these innovative, smart all-in-one cleaning robots will absolutely revolutionize the way you clean your floors in an effective, efficient, and wonderfully hands-off way. Snag this presale today, kick back, and let eufy take care of your floors and couches for you.

The eufy E Series units are available for pre-sale today at eufy.com.