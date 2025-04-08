Stop Vacuuming & Mopping Right Now: Let Eufy's Brilliant Robot Vacuums Do It For You
Let's be honest. Nobody actually likes the laborious, time-consuming chore of vacuuming and mopping their floors. Especially for families with kids and pets, keeping your hard floors and carpets clean is quite the enormous task. Thankfully, things are about to change because the smart-tech innovators at eufy are launching their revolutionary E Series Robot Vacuums that seamlessly switch between vacuuming and mopping, to keep your home's various floors sparkling clean – without you lifting a finger.
The eufy Omni E28 and E25 showcase a unique HydroJet self-cleaning mop head with pressured scrubbing power for the ultimate cleaning experience. The E Series also includes unparalleled AI-powered precision navigation that can adapt to real-time obstacles, plus flooring material detection, smart app control, a low-maintenance self-cleaning base station, unmatched vacuum suction power, and tangle-free rotating brush heads. On top of all of those downright luxurious features, the E28 model also boasts a handheld portable deep cleaner to make quick, easy work on tough stains in places like sofas or stairs. All your Eufy robot needs is a name, since it's now the hardest-working member of your family!
These incredible Eufy E Series units are available for pre-sale today. These smart deep cleaning robots are all built with care to Eufy's usual superlative standards of excellence and come backed with a 12-month warranty, so you can shop with complete confidence.
The Eufy Omni E28 and E25 feature innovative navigation and a self-cleaning base station
Both models in the eufy E Series, the Omni E28 and E25, navigate with an AI-powered, millimeter precision sensor system that operates like a self-driving car and meticulously maps your home. It can easily detect and adapt to real-time obstacles, both stationary and moving, safely avoiding things like toys left on the floor or family pets. The unit also has a carpet detection feature that automatically lifts the mop to clear medium pile carpet without soaking it. All of this intelligent navigation, mapping, and coverage is monitored and controlled at your fingertips with the Eufy app, which also allows you to set room-by-room cleaning schedules, designate no-go zones, and manage multi-floor use. If your phone's out of reach, you can even use smart voice control like Siri, Alexa, or Google to send your cleaning robot off to work.
When the unit is finished vacuuming and mopping after a run time of up to 180 minutes per charge, it reports back to its all-in-one Omni base station, where it's automatically recharged and self-cleaned with amazing features like self-emptying dust bin, hot air drying for mop pads to prevent odor or bacteria growth, automatic detergent refills, mop wastewater collection, and clean water filling. The station's tank holds enough clean water for mopping the average 1,500 to 2,000 square foot home two to three times before it needs refilling, and the station's dustbin only needs emptying every month or two, depending on how many pets are part of your family. This all-in-one convenience means you can set it and forget it, while the eufy robot does all the hard work to keep your home clean.
The eufy's Omni E28 stands out from the crowd with its portable deep cleaner
The eufy E Series robot vacuums boast a whopping 20,000 Pascals (Pa) of suction power, which – for those who are not vacuum experts – blows the average suction power of other robotic vacuums out of the water. It's a powerful, industry-leading tool for lifting dirt, dust, and pet hair from your floors. The Eufy also features a DuoSpiral rotating brush head that's designed to prevent tangled masses of hair from wrapping around itself, resulting in a cleaner, more effective brush head and less required maintenance or hassle, as well as two CornerRover spinning front brush arms that extend into hard-to-reach corners and edges to make sure all spots are thoroughly covered.
From a mopping perspective, the Eufy's revolutionary HydroJet system continuously cleans the mop roller in real time (360 times per minute!), so it isn't just mopping your floors with a dirty mop head. In addition, the system generates 3.3 pounds of downward force to effectively remove tough stains from hard floors.
Where the two models differ is that the E28 also features a versatile, convenient portable deep cleaner (PDC) that detaches from the Omni base station and is perfect for fabric-based messes on surfaces like sofas, carpets, stairs, and pet bedding. The handheld, cordless PDC is powered by its own motor and battery that are automatically charged by the Omni base station, so you can grab it anytime you need a more targeted deep clean. This flexible, all-in-one (or FlexiOne) design allows you to tackle any mess with ease.
Whichever E Series model is right for your family, these innovative, smart all-in-one cleaning robots will absolutely revolutionize the way you clean your floors in an effective, efficient, and wonderfully hands-off way. Snag this presale today, kick back, and let eufy take care of your floors and couches for you.
The eufy E Series units are available for pre-sale today at eufy.com.