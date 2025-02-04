5 Tips And Tricks For Removing Snow Without A Shovel
Sometimes, life throws you a curveball (or snowball) and you're caught unprepared. Maybe you forgot to replace a broken snow shovel, or a surprise storm left you scrambling. Whatever the reason, it's not fun when you're stuck tackling snow without the right tools... and to be fair, even in the best of times, shoveling snow isn't fun, either. It's cold, messy, and tiring.
The bad news is that a missing or broken shovel — or a general disdain for snow shoveling altogether — is not an excuse for leaving your porch, walkway, or other areas of your home covered in a foot of snow. If left uncleared, snow can quickly turn to ice and create slippery surfaces. In some places, it's even a legal obligation for homeowners to keep walkways and driveways on their property clear.
Don't panic. While a classic snow shovel might be the most well-known way to tackle snow removal, it's far from the only one. In fact, there are arguably better ways to handle the problem that people don't usually talk about. Between some creativity, quick tricks, and high-tech solutions, here are five alternative approaches.
If the snow is fluffy, clear it with a leaf blower in place of a shovel
If you haven't used a snowblower, you've definitely heard of them before. You can always buy one, of course — but if you're in a pinch, need to clear your walkway to get out the door, and have a leaf blower handy? As long as we're talking a light, powdery snow instead of the hard wet stuff, then it may just do the trick.
A leaf blower works great for small tasks like clearing steps, your car, or a porch, though it's not ideal for large areas like an entire driveway. As mentioned previously, in order for the leaf blower method to work, the snow must meet specific conditions. This technique is most effective with fluffy, dry snow that's less than three or four inches deep. The snow shouldn't be compacted by cars or foot traffic, as that makes it harder to blow away. Additionally, avoid using a leaf blower if the temperature is above 32°Farenheit, as the snow will be too substantial, making this method ineffective.
Make sure to follow safety guidelines when using your leaf blower. If it's electric, always use a GFCI (ground fault circuit interrupter) to shut off the power in case of a ground fault. Also, never use exposed or damaged cords to avoid potential hazards.
Roll out a plastic tarp before the snowstorm, and skip the shoveling
A clever method to keep your driveway clear of snow without a shovel is to use a plastic tarp, as seen in @jeremylanglitz's video above. Obviously, this isn't something you can do after the snow falls, but if you keep an eye on the weather forecast, it's easy enough to a lay a big enough tarp across your driveway or front porch ahead of time. Once the snow accumulates on the tarp, simply lift it up and roll the snow off to the side. As your neighbors shovel and shovel, you'll be the envy of the block.
To make this method work, secure the edges of your tarps with items like bricks or planters to ensure they don't fly away and stay in place until the snow starts. Make sure you take care on where you dump the snow in the end — you don't want to go to all this prep just to be stuck shoveling later. Also, don't necessarily wait until the end of the storm to clear the snow. If it's the heavier type of snow, and you get enough of it, you may struggle to pull the tarp by yourself.
Upgrade to a fancy heating mat
A fancier version of the tarp hack is to invest in a snow-melting mat, like the mats sold by HeatTrak. This high-tech solution to snow removal is the most luxurious way to remove snow from your walkway without a shovel — and the best part? You don't even need to step outside. With this method, you can melt the snow from the comfort of your home.
These heated mats are made of rubber and equipped with electric heating technology. Once turned on, they heat up to a temperature that melts the snow, and they allow the water to evaporate, preventing it from turning into ice. But luxury has a price. Small heating melting mats for walkways and steps are available online for several hundred dollars, with the price depending on the surface area you want to cover. Also keep in mind that these mats require electricity to operate, which could increase your utility bills over time.
Generally, these retail mats are designed for smaller areas like walkways. If you want to use this technology for your driveway, you'll need specialized mats that can withstand the weight of cars. These ones can cost thousands of dollars, depending on the size of the surface area you need to cover.
A rake can function as an impromptu snow-clearing tool
Okay, so nobody's going to tell you that a garden rake is the ideal snow-clearing instrument, but if you're in a pinch and need to remove snow from your balcony, walkway, or driveway, this gardening tool can do the job – especially if you follow up with a broom.
While garden rakes have widely spaced spikes, meaning they can leave behind clumps of snow, they'll at least remove the bulk of it a lot better than most tools. Do note that the tighter the tines on the rake, the more effective it will be. At its best, a rake is particularly helpful for breaking up dense, compacted snow. Afterward, then, it's best to use a hard-bristled broom to sweep away the thinner layers. This method isn't ideal for wet, heavy snow or snow that has had several days to become compact, but it's very effective for fluffier snowfall.
Clear your walkway or porch of snow with a DIY ice-melting mixture
If you need to clear your driveway of ice, there's a simple DIY mixture you can make at home to help melt it away. A mixture of water, dishwashing liquid, and rubbing alcohol can be incredibly effective and help prevent nasty falls. If you have pets, it's also a lot safer than conventional deicer solutions like sodium chloride.
To make this homemade ice melt, start by grabbing a bucket and fill it with half a gallon of warm water. Then, add six drops of dish soap and two tablespoons of rubbing alcohol. Stir everything together and pour the mixture onto icy steps or walkways: You'll see the ice begin to melt right before your eyes. This trick works so well because of rubbing alcohol's low freezing point. When mixed with water, it prevents the water from freezing. The warm water helps kickstart the melting process, while the dishwashing liquid breaks down the surface of the ice, allowing for the mixture to penetrate.