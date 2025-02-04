5 Tips And Tricks For Removing Snow Without A Shovel

Sometimes, life throws you a curveball (or snowball) and you're caught unprepared. Maybe you forgot to replace a broken snow shovel, or a surprise storm left you scrambling. Whatever the reason, it's not fun when you're stuck tackling snow without the right tools... and to be fair, even in the best of times, shoveling snow isn't fun, either. It's cold, messy, and tiring.

The bad news is that a missing or broken shovel — or a general disdain for snow shoveling altogether — is not an excuse for leaving your porch, walkway, or other areas of your home covered in a foot of snow. If left uncleared, snow can quickly turn to ice and create slippery surfaces. In some places, it's even a legal obligation for homeowners to keep walkways and driveways on their property clear.

Don't panic. While a classic snow shovel might be the most well-known way to tackle snow removal, it's far from the only one. In fact, there are arguably better ways to handle the problem that people don't usually talk about. Between some creativity, quick tricks, and high-tech solutions, here are five alternative approaches.