The Quick And Easy Dollar Tree Hack For Clutter-Free Bathroom Countertops
The bathroom is one room of the house that sees a lot of action. It's the first place you go in the morning to freshen up, and the place you visit before bed to brush your teeth and prep for sleep. Many Americans spend an hour or more in their bathrooms every day, which may account for why this space always feels so cluttered. From lotions and creams to toothpaste and brushes, countertops take a hit every day. One way to get organized is to ensure everything in the room has a home, and luckily, there's a genius repurposing hack that keeps bathroom countertops clutter-free using Dollar Tree mop and broom holders.
Instead of using these holder clips for their intended purpose, simply adhere them to an inner cupboard door and use them to store styling tools and other items taking up space. This takes some of the awkward-shaped items that won't fit into a drawer or seamlessly stay on a shelf and makes them invisible. This is one of the best storage ideas when you have a small bathroom because it creates the illusion of fewer items in the room, without filling valuable cupboard storage. Since the clips sit on the door, you can still stock the shelves below the counter with whatever you need to. This hack is a great place to start for your next big cleaning project.
Putting your Dollar Tree hack to use
All you need to put this hack to work in your bathroom is an Essentials Anti Slip Mop and Broom Holder from your local Dollar Tree. Each pack comes with one plastic strip containing a hook and two clips for $1.50, making it a cost-effective tool, no matter how many items you want to hang with them. If you aren't a fan of the white color, customize the storage rack by spray painting it gold or black before mounting it. These holders can be attached to flat surfaces by drilling screws through the holes on either end, but for a cupboard, you may want to go with adhesive strips. A pack of stick-on connectors like Dollar Tree's Tool Bench Hardware Removable Picture Strips will let you skip the drill and keep things renter-friendly. Now, to mount it.
After peeling the plastic off the adhesive strips, place one on the cupboard door and the other on the Essentials mop holder. Mount it high enough that tools can hang and still allow the door to close. Give the strips time to cure before putting weight on them — at least an hour. Once it's ready, hang up your hair dryer, curling iron, or other styling tools. You can loop a shower puff or loofah over the hook in the middle, too. You'll have a more organized bathroom in no time, and it was quick and inexpensive. If you'd like to add even more storage, say goodbye to bathroom countertop clutter with this easy Dollar Tree DIY.