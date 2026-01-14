The Quick And Easy Dollar Tree Hack For Clutter-Free Bathroom Countertops

The bathroom is one room of the house that sees a lot of action. It's the first place you go in the morning to freshen up, and the place you visit before bed to brush your teeth and prep for sleep. Many Americans spend an hour or more in their bathrooms every day, which may account for why this space always feels so cluttered. From lotions and creams to toothpaste and brushes, countertops take a hit every day. One way to get organized is to ensure everything in the room has a home, and luckily, there's a genius repurposing hack that keeps bathroom countertops clutter-free using Dollar Tree mop and broom holders.

Instead of using these holder clips for their intended purpose, simply adhere them to an inner cupboard door and use them to store styling tools and other items taking up space. This takes some of the awkward-shaped items that won't fit into a drawer or seamlessly stay on a shelf and makes them invisible. This is one of the best storage ideas when you have a small bathroom because it creates the illusion of fewer items in the room, without filling valuable cupboard storage. Since the clips sit on the door, you can still stock the shelves below the counter with whatever you need to. This hack is a great place to start for your next big cleaning project.