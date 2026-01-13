Say Goodbye To Toilet Stains With The Help Of One Common Alcoholic Beverage
When most of us step into the bathroom, ready to give it a deep clean, our first thought is usually not, "What's in the liquor cabinet?" But for some of us who might see the beginning of an unsightly toilet stain ring, that just might happen. Specifically, consider reaching for a bottle of vodka the next time you need to give the toilet a scrub. Thanks to its high percentage of ethanol, it's a bit like its stinky cousin isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol) in that they both can be effective cleaning agents. Who knew toilet scrubbing could be so much fun?
Because they are chemically similar, both forms of alcohol are effective at dissolving grease and grime as well as breaking down oils, whether that comes from vodka or the rubbing alcohol you keep in your medicine cabinet. Additionally, vodka can eliminate funky odors that have accumulated from dirt particles in toilet bowls due to the antiseptic quality of alcohol. However, it must be said that the germ-killing power of vodka (about 40% ethanol alcohol) is less than that of isopropyl alcohol. But one advantage vodka has over rubbing alcohol is that its smell is not as potent, and your bathroom won't end up smelling like a hospital room.
How to use vodka in the bathroom
Using vodka to treat toilet stains couldn't be easier. To clean the toilet bowl, pour a half-cup into the bowl and allow it to sit there for 10 minutes or so. Then, get busy using a typical toilet brush. If the toilet ring is stubborn, repeat the process. This treatment will help keep your porcelain bowl clean for nearly a month.
Though it probably goes without saying, it must be said that you needn't reach for your Grey Goose or Beluga brands of vodka to clean your toilet. Any brand will do, as long as it is in the 80-proof range, so go bottom-shelf if you're only buying it for cleaning purposes. As another bonus, when you are looking for something to do with your vodka during Dry January, or have a bottle you just don't love to drink, you can pull it straight from your liquor cabinet and put it to good use. If you're tired of scrubbing, consider making DIY toilet cleaning tablets to keep your toilet fresh between deep cleans.