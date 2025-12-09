The Alcoholic Beverage Martha Stewart Uses To Eliminate Funky Home Odors
Vodka isn't just for making martinis. This cocktail staple is a key component of scented ironing water that can help you freshen up your comforters without washing them and make your clothes smell fantastic. It's also Martha Stewart's go-to ingredient for banishing bad smells from her home. On Instagram, she shared how she applies it to the insides of stinky snow boots and other sources of not-so-fresh scents. Soon after, her followers took to the comments section, sharing how they use vodka to keep their sheets, blankets, and other linens smelling pleasant. Long story short, if you aren't already using this alcohol in your home-care regimen, it's worth a try.
Many odors are no match for vodka because rather than covering up odors, it fights bacteria, mold, and other organisms that produce foul smells. In her Instagram post, Stewart points out that vodka is an effective way to rid your home of musty scents. In addition to being associated with mold and mildew, musty smells are common in closed-up rooms filled with stale air. While you look for a bottle of vodka to fight this type of odor, open your windows or run your ceiling fans to get indoor air flowing and consider switching on your dehumidifier. When you locate your vodka, pour some into a spray bottle, which can help you apply it thoroughly and evenly while minimizing mess potential. You could even put a spray bottle cap on the top of a small vodka bottle. Then, decide which smell you're going to tackle first.
How to neutralize odors with vodka
You can evict the funk from all kinds of objects by spritzing them with undiluted vodka. This includes furniture and other items you can't toss into your washing machine. Whether the smell is coming from an upholstered chair or your curtains, a modest misting will often do the trick. Let the item you've sprayed dry before touching it. Though straight-up vodka may be sprayed on many textiles, avoid using it on velvet and other materials that don't get along with liquids. Also keep your expectations reasonable. Vodka is likely to neutralize odors left behind by cooking and smoking, but it's not the best choice for odor emergencies such as getting sprayed by a skunk. (In case you're wondering, a blend of hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, and dish soap is better for getting a skunk smell out of furniture.) If other animals — say, pet dogs or cats – are the funk source, vacuum rugs and bedding they visit often, then apply a spray made of 3 parts water and 1 part vodka.
Vodka can also be diluted and mixed with pleasant scents to create fabric sprays and room fresheners. For a basic air freshener, dilute vodka as you would for treating a smelly pet bed and add a few drops of an inviting-smelling essential oil, perhaps orange or lavender. Want a more potent aroma to summon holiday vibes or general-purpose coziness? Fill half a bottle with distilled water, then incorporate 1 tablespoon of vodka and ginger, clove, cinnamon, and vanilla essential oils. Use 15 to 20 drops of oil, and the result should smell like a gingerbread house.