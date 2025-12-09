The Alcoholic Beverage Martha Stewart Uses To Eliminate Funky Home Odors

Vodka isn't just for making martinis. This cocktail staple is a key component of scented ironing water that can help you freshen up your comforters without washing them and make your clothes smell fantastic. It's also Martha Stewart's go-to ingredient for banishing bad smells from her home. On Instagram, she shared how she applies it to the insides of stinky snow boots and other sources of not-so-fresh scents. Soon after, her followers took to the comments section, sharing how they use vodka to keep their sheets, blankets, and other linens smelling pleasant. Long story short, if you aren't already using this alcohol in your home-care regimen, it's worth a try.

Many odors are no match for vodka because rather than covering up odors, it fights bacteria, mold, and other organisms that produce foul smells. In her Instagram post, Stewart points out that vodka is an effective way to rid your home of musty scents. In addition to being associated with mold and mildew, musty smells are common in closed-up rooms filled with stale air. While you look for a bottle of vodka to fight this type of odor, open your windows or run your ceiling fans to get indoor air flowing and consider switching on your dehumidifier. When you locate your vodka, pour some into a spray bottle, which can help you apply it thoroughly and evenly while minimizing mess potential. You could even put a spray bottle cap on the top of a small vodka bottle. Then, decide which smell you're going to tackle first.