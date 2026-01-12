Woman Turns Tiny Hobby Lobby Finds Into The Most Adorable Kitchen Decor
Many of us remember spending hours playing with a dollhouse and all the accessories inside. Yet, just because you get older — doesn't mean you can't still find a way to enjoy the nostalgia! There's a whimsical DIY going around that involves creating kitchen decor out of dollhouse pieces. But wait, it gets even cuter. The project uses miniature items from Hobby Lobby that are kitchen-themed. So, it's like putting together a teeny-tiny kitchen ... for your kitchen.
TikTok user @allyssacrafts shared her version of this DIY online, and people fell in love. In addition to the dollhouse pieces, it requires a wooden cutting board, which allows it to be hung up as kitchen wall decor. To make your own, you'll need to check out Hobby Lobby's Mayberry Street Miniatures. It's a brand that makes a wide variety of dollhouse items, including furniture, appliances, and home essentials, too. When it comes to kitchen items, there's a lot to choose from.
You can get a Miniature Unfinished Wood Cupboard for $5.99 that has cabinets and drawers that actually open. Hobby Lobby also has teenier items, like a Miniature Pink Metal Baking Tray for $1.79 and Miniature Copper Pans for $3.29. The collection includes precious food items that can be incorporated as well. What makes this craft extra fun is that you can decorate your faux kitchen anyway you want — just like when you were a kid.
Bring your mini kitchen to life
You'll need a strong craft glue for this Hobby Lobby DIY, such as E6000. Lay your cutting board on a table and set up the dollhouse pieces before attaching them. Keep in mind that you can actually combine some of the items, like putting Miniature Soda Bottles or dishes on shelves. Don't be surprised if it's an activity that brings you straight back to childhood. Play around with the setup until you're happy with the look. Then, glue everything down onto the board and let the piece dry.
After it's ready, you can hang your tiny kitchen up on the wall or place it on a shelf. It's a decor piece that you might find yourself mesmerized with, and it'll surely evoke nostalgia for others, too. If you're the creative type, you could make some of your own items as well. For example, construct your own boxes of food out of cardboard or repurpose an old towel into smaller versions. You could also design your own wall art or include a tiny framed photo of your family.
If you can't get enough of the project, consider making multiple kitchen scenes. You could even create one specifically for the holiday season with red and green touches. Another idea is to give one as a gift, especially if you have someone in your life who appreciates whimsy just as much as you do. Have fun seeing what you can come up with!