Woman Turns Tiny Hobby Lobby Finds Into The Most Adorable Kitchen Decor

Many of us remember spending hours playing with a dollhouse and all the accessories inside. Yet, just because you get older — doesn't mean you can't still find a way to enjoy the nostalgia! There's a whimsical DIY going around that involves creating kitchen decor out of dollhouse pieces. But wait, it gets even cuter. The project uses miniature items from Hobby Lobby that are kitchen-themed. So, it's like putting together a teeny-tiny kitchen ... for your kitchen.

TikTok user @allyssacrafts shared her version of this DIY online, and people fell in love. In addition to the dollhouse pieces, it requires a wooden cutting board, which allows it to be hung up as kitchen wall decor. To make your own, you'll need to check out Hobby Lobby's Mayberry Street Miniatures. It's a brand that makes a wide variety of dollhouse items, including furniture, appliances, and home essentials, too. When it comes to kitchen items, there's a lot to choose from.

You can get a Miniature Unfinished Wood Cupboard for $5.99 that has cabinets and drawers that actually open. Hobby Lobby also has teenier items, like a Miniature Pink Metal Baking Tray for $1.79 and Miniature Copper Pans for $3.29. The collection includes precious food items that can be incorporated as well. What makes this craft extra fun is that you can decorate your faux kitchen anyway you want — just like when you were a kid.