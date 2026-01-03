This Easy Hobby Lobby DIY Creates Beautiful Decor That Doubles As An Organizer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing more satisfying than functional decor. It's beautiful and serves a purpose to better your home outside of aesthetics. There are plenty of items that fit this category, such as shelved mirrors, storage ottomans, or other simple hacks to sneak extra storage in your home. However, one that doesn't get enough credit is the decorative cork board. You might be thinking, "Aren't those for the home office?" Sure, you could put one there, but this look isn't confined to the workspace — especially if you DIY your own using some Hobby Lobby products and a whole lot of personality. Just take your cues from TikToker @jennanicolehome.

Rather than picking up a generic rectangular board and some pushpins, this project involves wrapping cork and printed fabric around a wooden arch. The wood adds a layer of support and structural integrity to the flimsy adhesive cork, while the material covers the plain brown base, letting you personalize the piece to match your style and accent existing decor. These bulletin boards are anything but basic. Use them to show off family photos in the living room, hang dried herbs or flowers in the kitchen, or post up concert ticket stubs and other mementos in the bedroom. Whatever you're showing off, you'll have the perfect aesthetic spot to do it.