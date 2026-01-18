This Hobby Lobby DIY Makes Any Wall Look Beautiful On A Budget

The best way to personalize a space is to decorate it with beautiful things that make you happy. Finding wall art is just one step in this process, but it can be an expensive one, with the average American home spending roughly $2,752 every year on home decor, according to data collected by Level Frames. This isn't surprising if you're trying to fill the blank canvas of an entire house or apartment, but it's a big ask that some families don't have the budget for. One way to beat the bank is to design textured wall art using this secret ingredient that cuts costs but looks high end: Hobby Lobby faux flowers.

This is such a simple DIY, and one that will also bring the look of the outside inside. The key is to find big picture frames to give the look of luxe large-scale decor. Rather than putting prints or paintings inside, paint the glass inside black and hot glue faux blooms to the front. If you're looking for gallery wall alternatives that feel fresh and different, this is a great hack to try. It's super compatible with any color or theme you've already been implementing because you can swap out different shapes, sizes, and hues of flowers to change the aesthetic.