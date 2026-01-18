This Hobby Lobby DIY Makes Any Wall Look Beautiful On A Budget
The best way to personalize a space is to decorate it with beautiful things that make you happy. Finding wall art is just one step in this process, but it can be an expensive one, with the average American home spending roughly $2,752 every year on home decor, according to data collected by Level Frames. This isn't surprising if you're trying to fill the blank canvas of an entire house or apartment, but it's a big ask that some families don't have the budget for. One way to beat the bank is to design textured wall art using this secret ingredient that cuts costs but looks high end: Hobby Lobby faux flowers.
This is such a simple DIY, and one that will also bring the look of the outside inside. The key is to find big picture frames to give the look of luxe large-scale decor. Rather than putting prints or paintings inside, paint the glass inside black and hot glue faux blooms to the front. If you're looking for gallery wall alternatives that feel fresh and different, this is a great hack to try. It's super compatible with any color or theme you've already been implementing because you can swap out different shapes, sizes, and hues of flowers to change the aesthetic.
Putting your Hobby Lobby wall art together
Prep for your DIY with a visit to Hobby Lobby for faux blossoms like the peony pick at around $0.99 each or ball dahlia pick for about $1.49 per stem. These are great choices for their large, impactful blooms. Add a wildflower feel by mixing in buds and fern fronds. You'll also need a hot glue gun, some black paint, and a few large picture frames. To make this hack cheaper, check out your local thrift store for the frames, but if you come up empty-handed, Hobby Lobby's 24-inch-by-36-inch black wall frames are around $10.99 each.
Remove and paint the glass from the frames. If they don't come out easily, don't panic. Use painter's tape to protect the portion you don't want painted. After they dry, reassemble, and use hot glue to adhere your flowers. Position the stems so they begin at the edge of the base, making it look like they're growing inside. This is one of those easy DIY accent wall projects you can do in a weekend.
Customize your art to better suit your space by spray painting the frames or adding a metallic wax like AMACO Rub 'n Buff for a luxe look. Ditch the flowers and use only greenery for botanical art in the bathroom, or sprinkle your blossoms with glitter for a fairycore theme in a bedroom. Whatever your aesthetic is, this simple wall art hack will get you there under budget.