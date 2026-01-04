Avoid Property Damage When Shoveling The Driveway With A Smart Snow Removal Tip
Snow removal is a common winter task for many, unless you employ the divine snow removal method: the Lord giveth, and the Lord taketh away. (Sadly, this is not practical if you have to leave your house for any reason.) If you happen to live where snow is common, you will spend some time removing snow from your driveway and sidewalks. Whether you shovel by hand, use a riding lawn mower despite warnings, go for the tried-and-true snow blower, hire "a plow guy," or use a combination of all of the above — you need to take care not to harm plant beds, yard edging, outdoor ornaments, or external infrastructure like drainage pipes. The best way to define a no-shovel area is with driveway markers, which are colored sticks you put into the ground before a freeze-up to identify a "no go" edge once the heavens have unloaded a few inches of snow.
Driveway markers, or snow sticks, as some call them, are just what they sound like: sticks, most of them manufactured with a colorful reflective surface. That reflective material can be especially helpful if, like many of us, you end up doing your snow removal either before or after the very short northern hours of sunlight. Of course, you need to know how to place them properly, too.
How to use snow sticks
To employ your driveway markers, simply shove them into the ground at the edges of your driveway, sidewalks, flower beds, or low shrubbery. It is, of course, best to do this before the ground freezes and has become the consistency of concrete. If you wait too long and the ground has already frozen, you can purchase a specialty drill bit made just for the task of drilling snow stick holes in frozen ground. These are usually around ⅜ of an inch in diameter and about 12 inches long. Place the bit in a cordless power drill, bore into the ground, and place your snow stick inside the newly made hole. They are a real lifesaver if you've dawdled in defining your driveway.
Of course, how many driveway markers should you use overall? The basic answer is to use enough of them for you to accurately know where you can and cannot shovel or use your snow blower. One or two along the side of a shorter driveway may be sufficient, but depending on the shape or size, you may need or wish to use several. Use whatever type of snow stick you prefer — it's subjective, depending on your personal preferences. The one non-negotiable attribute is that they must be easy to see. Regardless, it's worth it to protect your property with a few snow sticks or driveway makers. Once spring comes around, you will be glad you did.