Avoid Property Damage When Shoveling The Driveway With A Smart Snow Removal Tip

Snow removal is a common winter task for many, unless you employ the divine snow removal method: the Lord giveth, and the Lord taketh away. (Sadly, this is not practical if you have to leave your house for any reason.) If you happen to live where snow is common, you will spend some time removing snow from your driveway and sidewalks. Whether you shovel by hand, use a riding lawn mower despite warnings, go for the tried-and-true snow blower, hire "a plow guy," or use a combination of all of the above — you need to take care not to harm plant beds, yard edging, outdoor ornaments, or external infrastructure like drainage pipes. The best way to define a no-shovel area is with driveway markers, which are colored sticks you put into the ground before a freeze-up to identify a "no go" edge once the heavens have unloaded a few inches of snow.

Driveway markers, or snow sticks, as some call them, are just what they sound like: sticks, most of them manufactured with a colorful reflective surface. That reflective material can be especially helpful if, like many of us, you end up doing your snow removal either before or after the very short northern hours of sunlight. Of course, you need to know how to place them properly, too.