Reuse An Old Towel For A Simple Winter Trick That Helps Keep Your Home Warmer
There are plenty of tricks to keep your towels softer for longer, but eventually every towel will reach the end of its lifespan. That doesn't mean you need to throw them out, though! Old towels can still be useful in a variety of ways. One easy way to reuse your old towels is to turn them into draft stoppers. Drafts are caused by gaps in the exterior walls of your home, most often around doors and windows. Even a tiny gap can let in cold air, which is particularly unpleasant in winter. There are products like alien tape to seal drafts, but in a pinch you can use a towel to cover the gaps.
If you have a drafty door or window that's making you shiver, grab your old towels and try this. First, identify where your drafts are coming from by following the cold air back to its source or by checking each window and door in your home. Next, roll up your towel into a tight cylinder. To help it hold its shape, use a rubber band or string to secure it. Then all you need to do is tuck the towel into place so it covers the gap. This is easiest to do if the draft is under a door, but you can secure it in place around a window with a bit of tape or another gentle adhesive.
Upgrading your towel draft stopper
A rolled up towel is really all you need, but if you want it to be more secure (or more aesthetically appealing), there are a few simple ways you can upgrade it. One of the easiest ways to help your towel draft stopper last longer is to sew it together instead of using rubber bands or string. This does mean committing your towel to being a draft stopper permanently, unless you want to remove the stitches afterwards, but if drafts are a serious problem in your home and your towel isn't useful for anything else, then it's likely worth the sacrifice.
A needle and thread can also help make it more stylish. If you're having company over and don't want guests seeing your old towel, grab some scrap fabric from curtains, sheets, or even old clothes with a color or pattern you like. Wrap the fabric around your draft stopper, sew it into place, and no one has to know that the inside is just a towel past its prime!
If your towel is too thin or small to block the draft, you can also try combining it with one of the best winter pool noodle hacks. Cut a pool noodle to the right length to cover the gap, then wrap your old towel around it. Secure it in place with rubber bands, string, staples, or a needle and thread to make a bulkier draft stopper for larger gaps.