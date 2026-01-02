Reuse An Old Towel For A Simple Winter Trick That Helps Keep Your Home Warmer

There are plenty of tricks to keep your towels softer for longer, but eventually every towel will reach the end of its lifespan. That doesn't mean you need to throw them out, though! Old towels can still be useful in a variety of ways. One easy way to reuse your old towels is to turn them into draft stoppers. Drafts are caused by gaps in the exterior walls of your home, most often around doors and windows. Even a tiny gap can let in cold air, which is particularly unpleasant in winter. There are products like alien tape to seal drafts, but in a pinch you can use a towel to cover the gaps.

If you have a drafty door or window that's making you shiver, grab your old towels and try this. First, identify where your drafts are coming from by following the cold air back to its source or by checking each window and door in your home. Next, roll up your towel into a tight cylinder. To help it hold its shape, use a rubber band or string to secure it. Then all you need to do is tuck the towel into place so it covers the gap. This is easiest to do if the draft is under a door, but you can secure it in place around a window with a bit of tape or another gentle adhesive.