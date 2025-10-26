Keep Your Towels Soft & Fluffy With This Easy, Free Laundry Hack

Towels matter. Well, unless you're some gruff, sandpaper-skinned person who dries themselves with sticks and leaves. It's simply more pleasant to spend a few minutes drying off with a soft, absorbent towel than with one that resembles a scratchy, stiff doormat. We push the limits of chemistry and reason in our quest for fluffiness, but there turns out to be a much simpler, non-toxic, free way to get where you want to go.

Hunker spoke exclusively with Tom Ceconi, president of Heritage Park Laundry Essentials, about a towel-taming method we've been hearing a lot about lately: Giving towels a good shake between the washer and the dryer. It works, Ceconi told us, "Shaking out towels as you pull them from the washing machine and before you put them in the dryer helps soften towels in two ways," he said. "First, by helping remove excess water and, more importantly, by separating any clumped towel fibers before drying (clumped fibers will definitely be less soft)."

The actual process couldn't be simpler. Ceconi said it's just a matter of holding each towel by one end and shaking it vigorously for 3-5 seconds as you move them from the washer to the dryer. Of course, all this depends on you having towels that are capable of the luxe feel you're looking for. "This method is more effective on plush towels with heavier weights and longer loops (as opposed to tighter, lower weaves like waffle or twill)," Ceconi said. It's great for softer towels and is essential when cleaning your bedding for soft, unwrinkled sheets. But how do towels get this way in the first place?