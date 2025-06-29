The Easiest Way To Stop Sheets From Balling Up In The Dryer
Many of us know what it's like to toss sheets in the dryer, only to find that the fabric has twisted into a big ball. This can be inconvenient to untangle, adding extra time to a chore that's already tedious. But even worse, the mishap can make it difficult for sheets to dry properly, as the fabric won't be evenly exposed to heat. The result? Partially damp sheets that need another round in the dryer. If this scenario sounds familiar, consider trying a dryer hack you'll wish you learned in school.
All you need to do is load wool dryer balls with your sheets. The balls will bounce as the drum turns around, which will create space between the sheets and prevent tangling. This will also increase air flow between the sheets, helping the fabric dry evenly. What's more, the additional airflow will reduce friction, helping avoid static. These are the many benefits of using wool dryer balls, a reusable alternative to standard dryer sheets. (By the way, here's why you might want to ditch dryer sheets on laundry day.)
How to use dryer balls to stop your sheets from tangling
In general, it's recommended to use three dryer balls for a regular load. This is usually enough to keep sheets from balling in the dryer, but you're welcome to add four to six balls. This may be helpful if you're drying a larger load or if your dryer balls are on the smaller side. You can also add a few drops of essential oil, like lavender or peppermint, to add a pleasant scent to sheets. Otherwise, when you're done using the dryer balls, be sure to keep them in a dry area. This will prolong their life and keep them in good shape.
If you don't have dryer balls or want to avoid buying another laundry item, you can use tennis balls in a pinch. They'll also help separate sheets by bouncing in the dryer — but there are some drawbacks to this approach. Tennis balls are made of synthetic materials, while wool dryers are natural. At high temperatures, the tennis balls might release unpleasant odors that are similar to rubber. They might even transfer neon dye to your bedsheets, depending on how they're made. Also, when placed in a dryer, tennis balls are noticeably louder than their wool counterparts. That being said, tennis balls can work if you need a quick alternative, but you'll want to keep these risks in mind.