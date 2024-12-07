Are Dryer Sheets Bad? Here's Why You Might Want To Ditch Them On Laundry Day
Dryer sheets are considered a mainstay of the laundry room — many homeowners have been using them for years without a second thought. Despite this, there are actually quite a few reasons to reconsider using them altogether. While there are many washer and dryer dos and don'ts to keep in mind, one you may want to add to the "don't" list includes using dryer sheets, all thanks to their potential downsides.
Dryer sheets often contain chemical compounds, fragrances, and softeners that can remain on your clothes long after drying. If you have sensitive skin or suffer from allergies, these substances could more readily affect you by causing irritation and redness. Some ingredients can also cause respiratory issues and may lead to headaches or other skin reaction symptoms .
In addition to these problems, dryer sheets could harm your dryer over time by leaving residue inside your dryer and in its vents. This can inhibit airflow, cause poor energy efficiency, lead to overheating, and even become a potential fire hazard. Finally, dryer sheets may also be bad for the environment. When used in the dryer, many dryer sheets will emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can negatively impact the air quality in and around your home.
The best alternatives to dryer sheets
Instead of relying on dryer sheets to soften clothes, consider using alternatives that don't come with the same potential drawbacks. Some store-bought dryer sheets are more natural and eco-friendly than others — look for plant-based dryer sheets that don't contain artificial fragrances or other harmful ingredients, since these tend to be healthier for you, the dryer, and the environment.
Alternatively, using plastic or wool dryer balls is also worth considering, and is one of those dryer hacks you'll wish you learned in school. Reusable wool dryer balls do a great job of softening laundry in the dryer while also reducing static. Plus, they don't contain harmful chemicals that may cause problems with your skin or your dryer. They're also long-lasting, so you won't have to replace them often which means you are saving money in the long run.
Another way to soften clothes in a more natural way is to use one of the best washing machine hacks: adding vinegar to your wash. Simply add distilled white vinegar during your washer's rinse cycle instead of using a dryer sheet in the dryer. This will help reduce static and soften your clothing, and will be much easier on the skin.