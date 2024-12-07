Are Dryer Sheets Bad? Here's Why You Might Want To Ditch Them On Laundry Day

Dryer sheets are considered a mainstay of the laundry room — many homeowners have been using them for years without a second thought. Despite this, there are actually quite a few reasons to reconsider using them altogether. While there are many washer and dryer dos and don'ts to keep in mind, one you may want to add to the "don't" list includes using dryer sheets, all thanks to their potential downsides.

Dryer sheets often contain chemical compounds, fragrances, and softeners that can remain on your clothes long after drying. If you have sensitive skin or suffer from allergies, these substances could more readily affect you by causing irritation and redness. Some ingredients can also cause respiratory issues and may lead to headaches or other skin reaction symptoms .

In addition to these problems, dryer sheets could harm your dryer over time by leaving residue inside your dryer and in its vents. This can inhibit airflow, cause poor energy efficiency, lead to overheating, and even become a potential fire hazard. Finally, dryer sheets may also be bad for the environment. When used in the dryer, many dryer sheets will emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can negatively impact the air quality in and around your home.