Discover The Anti-Draft Tape That Can Save You On Heating Costs This Winter
During a cold wave, the last thing you want is for that frigid air to seep into your home. Spending money on heat that literally goes right out the window is even worse. Amid surging utility costs, there's a tiny but all-too-terrible flaw in your home that's significantly driving up your energy bills, by both letting that warm air escape and allowing cold drafts to creep in through baseboards, windows, door frames, and more. And if you've ever sat too close to one of these cracks in the wall, you already know what we're getting at — air drafts.
Don't underestimate the consequences of air drafts, no matter how thin a crack they sneak in through. It's estimated that somewhere in the realm of 25-40 percent of energy costs in the ordinary home is legitimately caused by these hairline fractures. That's why one of the easiest yet most effective ways to save energy in your home is by air-sealing it.
Air-sealing, simply enough, means making sure that air isn't leaking in or out through gaps or openings. One of the best ways to do this is weatherstripping, which means sealing gaps around doors and windows. Weatherstripping is ideal for areas of your home that need to open and close, like doors and windows, while caulking is better suited for sealing stationary gaps that don't require movement (around window frames, for example). The best part about weatherstripping? It's an affordable, quick, and easy solution that doesn't require any particular skills. All you need is to buy 49 feet of Alien Draft Seal tape for only $29, and apply this easy-to-use product to save hundreds of dollars this winter.
How to apply Alien Seal tape to your windows and doors
Alien Draft Seal tape is a unique way to seal air drafts, compared to other weatherstripping products, because it fully covers gaps while only sticking to one side. This means you can still use your doors and windows, but get the same results as if you were taping them shut. This is particularly useful for doors, where tons of heat loss tends to occur. Alien Draft Seal Tape adheres directly to the door itself, while an extended, non-sticky section of rubber covers the gap and reaches the door frame, blocking air from leaking in. Do check how your door opens before applying the tape: If the door opens by pulling it toward you, attach the tape to the door itself, but if you push the door to open it, stick the tape to the frame instead. Make sure the tape is stuck to the part that stays inside, to ensure cold air stays outside.
To apply Alien Seal tape, thoroughly clean the surface where you'll be applying it. To do this, you can use rubbing alcohol to remove any residue or dust. Next, measure how much tape you'll need to cover one edge of your door or window and cut accordingly. Peel off a few inches of the adhesive backing and stick it at the top of your door along the crack. The loose, non-adhesive flap should cover the door crack where air leaks in. Slowly continue peeling off the backing while pressing the tape firmly along the edge. Once you reach the bottom, cut off any excess, and you're done!
Repeat this process anywhere air leaks in. In the depths of your next winter snowstorm, you'll be glad that the cold air isn't keeping you company anymore.