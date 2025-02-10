Discover The Anti-Draft Tape That Can Save You On Heating Costs This Winter

During a cold wave, the last thing you want is for that frigid air to seep into your home. Spending money on heat that literally goes right out the window is even worse. Amid surging utility costs, there's a tiny but all-too-terrible flaw in your home that's significantly driving up your energy bills, by both letting that warm air escape and allowing cold drafts to creep in through baseboards, windows, door frames, and more. And if you've ever sat too close to one of these cracks in the wall, you already know what we're getting at — air drafts.

Don't underestimate the consequences of air drafts, no matter how thin a crack they sneak in through. It's estimated that somewhere in the realm of 25-40 percent of energy costs in the ordinary home is legitimately caused by these hairline fractures. That's why one of the easiest yet most effective ways to save energy in your home is by air-sealing it.

Air-sealing, simply enough, means making sure that air isn't leaking in or out through gaps or openings. One of the best ways to do this is weatherstripping, which means sealing gaps around doors and windows. Weatherstripping is ideal for areas of your home that need to open and close, like doors and windows, while caulking is better suited for sealing stationary gaps that don't require movement (around window frames, for example). The best part about weatherstripping? It's an affordable, quick, and easy solution that doesn't require any particular skills. All you need is to buy 49 feet of Alien Draft Seal tape for only $29, and apply this easy-to-use product to save hundreds of dollars this winter.