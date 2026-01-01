Turn An Old Plastic Container Lid Into The Cutest Door Decor With An Easy DIY

If you're someone who likes to hang onto old plastic containers, there's a fun way to give the lids a total upgrade. Many of our favorite foods come in these types of containers — from cottage cheese and yogurt to delicious ice cream. But instead of always getting repurposed or recycled, they can contribute to the millions of tons of plastic that end up in landfills every year. Saving the containers is an excellent solution if you're looking to organize your kitchen. Or, another idea is to get crafty with them! You can actually turn a couple of lids into an adorable sign that would be perfect for hanging on a door to make guests feel welcome.

This clever project was shared on the Camelia DIY YouTube channel, and it requires just a handful of basic supplies. Keep in mind, though, that it's possible to customize the sign to match your personal decor tastes. For starters, you're going to need a couple of plastic lids you don't mind parting with. They should preferably be larger ones, such as from ice cream containers, which oftentimes are oval-shaped. You'll also need cardboard, burlap, fabric, jute rope, macrame rope, and hot glue. To enhance the look, grab some ribbon and faux greenery, too. In just a short amount of time, you can create a door sign that'll make a bright first impression. During the holidays, it could even be a unique alternative to a beautiful DIY wreath.