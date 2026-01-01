Turn An Old Plastic Container Lid Into The Cutest Door Decor With An Easy DIY
If you're someone who likes to hang onto old plastic containers, there's a fun way to give the lids a total upgrade. Many of our favorite foods come in these types of containers — from cottage cheese and yogurt to delicious ice cream. But instead of always getting repurposed or recycled, they can contribute to the millions of tons of plastic that end up in landfills every year. Saving the containers is an excellent solution if you're looking to organize your kitchen. Or, another idea is to get crafty with them! You can actually turn a couple of lids into an adorable sign that would be perfect for hanging on a door to make guests feel welcome.
This clever project was shared on the Camelia DIY YouTube channel, and it requires just a handful of basic supplies. Keep in mind, though, that it's possible to customize the sign to match your personal decor tastes. For starters, you're going to need a couple of plastic lids you don't mind parting with. They should preferably be larger ones, such as from ice cream containers, which oftentimes are oval-shaped. You'll also need cardboard, burlap, fabric, jute rope, macrame rope, and hot glue. To enhance the look, grab some ribbon and faux greenery, too. In just a short amount of time, you can create a door sign that'll make a bright first impression. During the holidays, it could even be a unique alternative to a beautiful DIY wreath.
Transform plastic lids into the most charming sign on the block
To begin, cut out a piece of cardboard that's the same size as one of the lid's bottom's, then glue it on to help make the project's base sturdier. Next, cut out a piece of burlap that's slightly bigger than the lid. Glue it onto the cardboard. Cut slits all around the outer edge of the burlap, fold the pieces over, and glue them down to the top of the lid. Attach an extra piece of burlap to the center so that the lid is completely covered with material. You should start seeing its potential for becoming a sign at this point.
Repeat this process with the other plastic lid, only this time, use fabric instead of burlap. You'll now have two material-covered lids. Lay them onto a surface (lid bottoms down) with the fabric lid above the burlap one. Glue a long piece of jute rope onto their backs in order to connect them and create a hanging feature. It should essentially look like a double sign with a rope hanger on top. You can now decorate the top fabric lid with a homemade bow and pieces of greenery — or really any other materials that bring you joy, including seashells, beads, or artificial flowers.
How to make your decor piece extra welcoming
Placing a friendly sign on your door can help visitors feel warm inside even before they step inside your home. Camilla DIY demonstrated how you can add a lovely message to the burlap-covered lid so that your guests get that same feeling. This part might be a little tricky as it entails "writing" a simple greeting using the macrame rope. First, decide what you'd like to say to your visitors. It could be "Hello," "Welcome," or even "Howdy." Slowly add glue to the lid to spell out your message, attaching the rope as you go. Consider lightly writing your word out on the burlap first with pencil if you believe it'd help.
After drying, the sign will be ready to hang on your door. You can make different versions as well by swapping out the lids, fabric designs, and craft items. For example, you could use large, round lids from peanut containers instead, then glue small embellishments around their borders. It's an idea you can adjust with the seasons, too. Create a sign for the holidays using multiple rectangular lids that says "Seasons Greetings" or "Peace." You can adorn it with a sparkly bow, fake berry twigs, and a bell as a final touch. With so many options, it's just another reason to hang onto those plastic containers.