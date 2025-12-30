This Microfiber Hack Is Supposed To Make Hardwood Floors Shine. We Put It To The Test
Wood flooring is beautiful but a little tricky to take care of, which prompted my Hunker editor to send me a Slack message: "From a professional woodworker's perspective, how does this technique strike you?" The from Rtvehiclesolutions "Not Vinegar, Not Wax: The Simple Home Trick that Makes Hardwood Floors Shine Like New" suggested an easy and product-free way to get our hardwood floors sparkling with nothing more than water and a microfiber cloth. After reading the article, I was highly skeptical. But I have learned (via embarrassing experience) to hold back from blurting out something like: "It's a hare-brained, wild, and crazy idea! Complete nonsense!" Or even milder: "No, that will never work." So, my answer was: "It seems sketchy to me, but I could test it out." So, that is what we decided to do.
The basic proposal of the article was, essentially, that the finish on hardwood floors becomes abraded with tiny micro-scratches, especially in high-traffic areas. Those scratches, and perhaps repeated coatings of floor-enhancing products, will produce a dull and unappealing surface. That assessment is basically correct, but the cure put forward was that, after cleaning with a pH-neutral cleaner, you can buff out these scratches without calling the pros and restore the lovely shine with a barely damp microfiber cloth. But what about the idea that the microfiber with a hint of water will make your hardwood floors shine. Here's what I found out.
Testing out the water and microfiber polishing method
With the help of my wife, Mary, I chose to try the hack in the front entry to our Cape Cod-style home. The oak flooring was refinished about ten years ago with a high-quality polyurethane coating. (Here in Minnesota, with our distinct seasons, let me assure you that the entryway has taken a beating in the last decade.) Good news for me: Mary had just vacuumed and cleaned the hardwood floor, leaving it properly prepared for the microfiber test.
The original article suggested using a microfiber pad on a mop to get the job done. I decided to use a smaller cloth and do the polishing by hand. I would be able to apply more force, more evenly that way. With a barely damp cloth, I polished with the grain vigorously for several minutes. Results? I saw no difference between the section of the floor I polished with the microfiber cloth and the rest of the entryway. I gave it a second go and found the same result. I conclude that this advice does not work.
The article mentioned using the technique on pre-finished hardwood flooring. Those finishes are often even harder than typical polyurethane, so I am confident that it would not work on those floors either. All is not lost if your floor is looking dull and lifeless. A quality floor finishing company can, using their professional equipment and products, refinish your hardwood floors and restore the glossy shine, but water and a microfiber cloth will simply not do the trick. However, there was a bit of advice in that article that I agree with: "Put away your vinegar." Using acidic cleaners is one of the worst mistakes you can make with hardwood floors, as it can eat away at the finish.