This Microfiber Hack Is Supposed To Make Hardwood Floors Shine. We Put It To The Test

With the help of my wife, Mary, I chose to try the hack in the front entry to our Cape Cod-style home. The oak flooring was refinished about ten years ago with a high-quality polyurethane coating. (Here in Minnesota, with our distinct seasons, let me assure you that the entryway has taken a beating in the last decade.) Good news for me: Mary had just vacuumed and cleaned the hardwood floor, leaving it properly prepared for the microfiber test.

The original article suggested using a microfiber pad on a mop to get the job done. I decided to use a smaller cloth and do the polishing by hand. I would be able to apply more force, more evenly that way. With a barely damp cloth, I polished with the grain vigorously for several minutes. Results? I saw no difference between the section of the floor I polished with the microfiber cloth and the rest of the entryway. I gave it a second go and found the same result. I conclude that this advice does not work.

The article mentioned using the technique on pre-finished hardwood flooring. Those finishes are often even harder than typical polyurethane, so I am confident that it would not work on those floors either. All is not lost if your floor is looking dull and lifeless. A quality floor finishing company can, using their professional equipment and products, refinish your hardwood floors and restore the glossy shine, but water and a microfiber cloth will simply not do the trick. However, there was a bit of advice in that article that I agree with: "Put away your vinegar." Using acidic cleaners is one of the worst mistakes you can make with hardwood floors, as it can eat away at the finish.