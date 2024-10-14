How To Repair Hardwood Floor Scratches Without Calling In The Pros

Whether you have solid wood or laminate flooring, minor scratches in hardwood floors can be fixed in a jiffy using wax wood repair sticks. They come in many colors, so matching the hue of your flooring should be easy. You simply rub the wax filler stick over the scratch or crack, and then polish off any excess with a combination of a green scrubbing pad or sponge from your kitchen and a paper towel. But before you get busy with the wax stick, there are a couple of things to do first. The most obvious is to clean the scratches and the area around them to remove dirt, wax, and residue that has built up over time. Use warm water with a small amount of dishwashing liquid, wiping the area clear of the soap residue with clean water. Avoid floor cleaner products that may or may not leave protective residue behind — this can inhibit the wax bonding to the wood.

Once the scratches are clean, remove any loose wood fibers if there are any. With the preparation done, grab the wax wood repair stick and rub the tip into the cracks. Use a good deal of elbow grease here, the goal is to push hard enough to force the wax into the cracks. When you have completed that task, grab the kitchen pad and rub the area vigorously with the grain of the flooring, back and forth along the length of the wooden floor pieces. Follow up with a paper towel, continuing to polish over the area. The wax should level in the scratches, and they will virtually disappear.