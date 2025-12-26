Your Spider Plants Will Thrive With The Help Of An Unexpected Kitchen Liquid

Despite being one of those easy-to-care-for house plants that actually thrives on neglect, you still need to put in some effort into making sure your spider plants (Chlorophytum comosum) grow at their best. With its tall, light green foliage, spider plants bring their own character, vibrancy, and brightness into any space. And while its watering requirements are minimal, there is an unexpected kitchen liquid you can use to make sure that your spider plants remain healthy long term: rice water.

As it sounds, rice water is the byproduct of soaking, cooking, or fermenting rice. It contains high amounts of starch, nutrients, and microbes that spider plants absolutely love. The starch is stored in the plant's roots to build up lasting energy stores, while the all-important nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus helps inoculate the soil with the necessary nutrients for optimal growth. It's worth noting that it's nor just spider plants that benefit from rice water. Several other houseplants also love it, including succulents and orchids.

It's important to know that rice water needs to be applied marginally. If you use too much rice water on a plant, it can encourage mold growth, lead to soil hardening, and attract insects looking to feed on the natural sugars and starches. Once-a-month watering is sufficient to provide your spider plant with the rice water's nutritional benefits. You can draw this out to once every other month during the winter when spider plants need less watering.